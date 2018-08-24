The Norsemen returned to “Friday Nights Under the Lights” football with the recent installation of stadium lighting at the Westby Sports Complex and are hoping to piggy back on a skill set that took them further into the post season last year than people expected.
Westby head Coach Andy Hulst said it was a tough year, but many of the games were closer than the score revealed. He said this year’s team motto is P.F.F. (Physical, Fast, Football) and has a varsity roster led by 21 determined senior players.
“Westby ended up finding a more physical identity towards the end of the season last year and we’d like to establish that again right off the bat this year,” Hulst said.
The Norsemen finished the 2017 football season with an 6-5 overall record and lost in the second round of playoff action to Lake Country Lutheran, after a rewarding win over always powerful Lancaster in the first round.
Westby lost several key players to graduation in 2017: Grant Dayton was a 1st Team All-Conference guard and Team All-Conference linebacker; Chevy Knight was a 2nd Team All-Conference guard and defensive line; Carter Bergdahl was a 2nd Team All-Conference linebacker and tight end.
Westby has a strong group of returning players with an inner desire to put up points and show everyone just how proud they are to be Norsemen. Hulst said he sees senior depth and leadership as a big advantage for Westby this season and some key returning senior players include: Ryan Daines a 1st Team All-Conference fullback and outside linebacker last season; Alex Gluch a Honorable Mention All-Conference quarterback and 2nd Team All-Conference defensive back; Kenny Berg earned 2nd Team All-Conference defensive line honors; Gunnar Hanson was a Honorable Mention All-Conference defensive back; and Sam Strangstalien was a Honorable Mention All-Conference defensive back.
“It always helps to have a large group of older kids in the game of football and we have that on our side this year, but at the same time the team’s biggest challenge will be filling in for a few really good all-conference seniors from last year on the offensive and defensive line,” Hulst said.
Hulst is passionate about coaching and is proud to be a part of the Westby football tradition. He has been teaching high school social studies at Westby for the past 12 years, coaching for 11 years overall, the head football coach for the past five years and is also the high school athletic director.
Assisting Hulst on the football field this season are assistant coaches: Ken Halvorson, John Hamilton, Jared Hegge, Jared Anderson, Mark Anderson, and Trevor Arentz.
Moving forward Westby, like many schools has a smaller than expected pool of candidates to choose from if the injury bug hits, with fewer kids going out for football overall.
In fact for the first time in decades, if not forever, the Norsemen did not have enough underclassmen go out for football to field both a junior varsity and freshmen team. Instead Westby will have a varsity and “C-Team” in 2018.
The 2018 Coulee Conference consists of six teams, Arcadia, Black River Falls, Viroqua, G-E-T, Onalaska Luther and Westby. Hulst expects tough games against GET and Arcadia in the Coulee Conference. Hulst expects G-E-T to be the favored team for the title, but in football, like any other sport, when the pigskin flies anything can happen.
Westby kicked off its season hosting the Thorp Cardinals on Aug. 17. The Norsemen travel to Sparta on Friday, Aug. 24 in non-conference action. Game time is 7 p.m.
