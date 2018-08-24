Respect each other on and off the court. That’s an important piece of advice that Westby Head Coach Jenny Luebke has given her girls for the past 15 years at the start of the volleyball season.
“We will be the best team we can be if we work together as a team, respect each other, and remember make the sport fun,” Luebke said.
Westby ended the 2018 Coulee Conference season with an 17-11 overall record and were 7-5 in the Coulee Conference. They graduated seven strong senior volleyball players in 2017 and have plenty of rebuilding to do to get back to the same level of play.
Graduates included:
- Michaela Grabowski (middle) who finished 1st Team All-Conference. She was Westby’s kill, ace and block leader for the Norse and was a key player on both offense and defense.
- Jessi Marshall (outside hitter) was very consistent and could find the defensive hole and put the ball down using finesse while scoring the point.
- Miranda Delmedico was a team captain with great leadership skills. She was an excellent back row player who was quick to the ball and smart in the process.
- Kiarra Keenlance (setter and right side) earned Honorable Mention All-Conference and was the assist leader for the team. She worked hard and stayed focused on the floor.-
- Lauren Berg (setter) was level headed and a great server for the Norse. She was a good communicator and worked the ball across the net well.
- Jada Berra was Westby’s dig and receive leader. She earned 2nd Team All-Conference honors. She had good movement in the backrow, read the ball well and made good choices.
- Kenzie Von Ruden (outside hitter) earned Honorable Mention All-Conference. She was dedicated and worked hard to get kills.
Returning to the floor this year are several talented players who saw time on varsity in 2017:
- Elsa Luebke played a solid right side last season and this season she will be moving to outside hitter. She was a consistent hitter last year on the right side and has been working to improve her hitting form.
- Eva Lee was a tough player in the front row as middle last year, a position will resume at this season. A stellar server, she also plays club ball and has good instincts on the floor.
- Lauren Jacobs played backrow and has improved on her skills over the summer and has been serving extremely well.
- Kaitlyn Hooverson and Morgan Olson are returning letter winners who are also developing their skills.
The above mentioned players will be joined by a group of dedicated underclassmen who are competitive and driven to win. Luebke said she has no worries about their competitive nature and their ability to step up to the challenge after graduating almost all the starting players from last year.
“We have many players who have worked this summer to sharpen their skills. I have plenty of girls to fill the spots, but they all need to work hard to earn their place and even harder to keep it throughout the season,” Luebke said.
The Coulee Conference is tough and competitive. Luebke envisions West Salem and Black River Falls to be in top form again, but said the Norse are young and hungry to make a name for themselves and if they gel as a team surprises might just happen.
Luebke and assistant coaches Arena Kvamme (JV) and Mark Luebke (Freshman) are looking forward to a competitive year on the court.
