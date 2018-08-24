For the past 22 years, Brian Huebner, the Westby Area High School cross country coach, has worked with Westby athletes to improve their running legs as part of the boys and girls cross country teams.
With many younger faces on the 2018 Westby teams Huebner and his assistant coaches, Dave Nelson and Audun Saterback, have set an early team motto of “minimum effort for maximum return.” As the season progresses though each athlete’s personal goal changes as they meet and exceed them, which also prompts changes to the overall team motto.
Girls Cross Country
It will be a rebuilding year for the girls team who finished fifth at the WIAA State Cross Country Meet in Division 2 behind the talent of a core group of senior girls who made it to state four years straight. Last year’s team was also four time Coulee Conference Champions and the a WIAA Division 2 Sectional Runner-up in 2017.
Graduates in 2018 included: Abbey Wedwick, Elena Schmidt, Julianne Call, Sydney Sherry and Lexi Crume. Wedwick will keep her running spirit alive as a member of the UW-La Crosse Cross Country Team this fall.
With only 13 girls on this year’s roster the Norse will need to stay healthy and rely heavily on the core group of its remaining senior athletes for leadership, as well as the underclassmen and incoming freshman to finish the season successfully.
This year’s Norse include: Erinn Sebion, Sierra Cade, Justice Franks, Sarah Weninger, Ellen Johnson, Liza Jackson, Abbie Larington, Grace Hebel, Kelsie Helgerson, Annika Seland, Faith Welton, Melody Berg and Anna Dunnum.
The girls will face a strong challenge from rival Viroqua and West Salem, two teams with depth and talent.
“The level of competition is always increasing, but I think we will be very competitive in the conference. We just need to stay healthy and stay driven,” Huebner said.
Boys Cross Country
The Westby boys team numbers have rebounded over the past couple of years. This year 17 young men will take to the course after losing a pair of dedicated runners to graduation in 2018.
Hayden Fredrickson finished sixth in the WIAA State Cross Country Meet in Division 2 and will continue to rack up the miles running for the UW- Parkside this fall. John Lucas, also a past state competitor, retired his cross country shoes last year.
Several returning athletes with experience and determination to push harder will guide this year’s team along with several new faces. Team members inlcude Kade Sherry, Derek Helgerson, Griffin Grass, Brendan Buros, Cooper Lipski, Lars Gretebeck, Jonah Jepson, Conor Vatland, Luke Bjorklund, Dustin Kenyon, Eli Larrington, Levi Hamilton, Bailey Olson, Jhett Sherry, Haakon Mathison, Manuel Chavez and Taylor Thunstedt.
This year’s boys team will need to work hard and stay focused all season to pass tough challenges from Luther and GET who both have extremely talented runners on the course.
Huebner said he is hoping to keep the season competitive with a respectable finish in the Coulee Conference season, but said the level of competition on the girls and the boys side is some of the toughest he has witnessed in his 22 years of coaching.
Both the girls and the boys have been busy logging plenty of miles over the summer. The coaches encouraged using different running patterns away from school and they tried to add some fun activities to keep the runners focused.
“I like the makeup of both groups of runners and even though they each lost key individuals, I believe we could have a highly successful season,” Huebner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.