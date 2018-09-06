Westby’s Coulee Conference season opener at Onalaska Luther was postponed after flash flooding in the Coulee Region devastated many communities on Aug. 27 and 28.
The Norse then traveled to G-E-T on Aug. 30, instead of hosting the Red Hawks as originally scheduled in order to accommodate the American Red Cross who set up shop in the Westby Fieldhouse to help people throughout Vernon County in need of flood relief assistance.
Westby Head Coach Jenny Luebke said the Norse bypassed a couple of practices and bonded as a team while assisting so many people in the Coon Valley and Chaseburg area over the course of several days following the flash floods.
The Norse were definitely out of sync when they took to the floor at G-E-T falling in three straight sets to the Red Hawks: 25-19, 25-20, 25-7.
G-E-T 3, Westby 0
8-30-18
Set 1
The Red Hawks took set one 25-19. Westby started out strong and in the lead, but let it drift away. The team only missed one serve in the set and had a pair of aces. The Norse struggled to find open spots once G-E-T finally settled in. The defense had nine digs in the set. Against G-E-T the kill leader for Westby was Eva Lee (6), followed by Macy Stellner (2).
Set 2
In another close battle the Norse came up short falling 25-20. In the second set Luebke had hoped the girls would improve on kills, but fared worse than the first set with a total of seven. The kill leader for Westby in the second set was Stellner (3) and Molly Stenslien (2).
The dig leader was Claire Griffin (5) and Mckenna Manske (3).
“Our digs were better, but our blocking was off the entire match. We need to do a better job at blocking if we want to stop teams from scoring,” Coach Luebke said.
The Norse served well again only missing one serve, but failed to pound out any aces.
“We need to serve harder and smarter to get points,” Coach Luebke said.
Set 3
Down 2-0 heading into the third set, the funk continued for the Norse who just couldn’t pull themselves together which G-E-T completely took advantage of with a sound 25-7 set and match win.
Coach Luebke Westby said the Norse struggled with receives and communication.
“We need to be mentally strong and prepared when we take the floor, which we weren’t. We have a lot of things to work on like consistent receives so our setters can set up plays,” Luebke said.
In set three the Norse only had three kills and missed a pair of serves.
The Norse host Viroqua on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Coach Luebke was hoping for a complete turnaround moving forward.
“We are committed to getting better as a team,” Luebke said.
On an added note the Westby Area School District was the recipient of a check for $379.06 to put towards relief efforts for flood victims in the Westby Area School District. The money was raised in a “Miracle Minute” activity prior to the National Anthem when Westby volleyball traveled to G-E-T for a match on Thursday, Aug. 30.
