Hawks swoop in late to beat Norsemen
After a grueling week of emotional turmoil following flash flooding in the Coulee Region the Westby Norsemen traveled to Prairie du Chien on Saturday, Aug. 24 for a non-conference game between two pretty evenly matched teams.
The outcome wasn’t the dream ending Westby had hoped for after going up 19-0 early in the game to lose in the final minute of action 43-40. The loss was Westbys’ first of the season (2-1), while Prairie remains undefeated (3-0).
The Prairie game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was rescheduled to allow Westby to get in a couple practices after coaches and players took time off to help flood victims with clean-up efforts in the Coon Valley and Chaseburg area earlier in the week.
Head Coach Andy Hulst said the lessons learned through people helping others during times of need can’t be taught on any practice field.
“It was the right thing to do and I’d do it again, but hopefully we never have to witness this much devastation again,” Hulst said.
Prairie du Chien 43
Westby 40
9-1-18
Hulst knew going into action with Prairie that the key to victory would be containing Prairie’s senior quarterback Gavin Gillitzer who has an amazing arm and legs making him a double threat for any team. Westby contained Gillitzer most of the first half, but Gillitzer ended the game with 247 yards passing and 71 yards rushing, most of which came in the second half of action.
His prime target was Tyler Smock as the pair connected from 53 and 35 yards out, plus his hand off to Smock for the game winning 3-yard run with 20 seconds left to help the Blackhawks beat Westby 43-40.
The Norsemen gained momentum in the first quarter aided by an interception by Joe Armbruster, which resulted with a 5-yard run by Gunnar Hanson for the first score of the game with 2:23 left in the quarter. The kick by Sam Strangstalien put Westby up 7-0.
The Westby defense forced Prairie to punt and seven plays later Ryan Daines broke the plain putting Westby up 13-0 early in the second quarter.
On their next possession, the Norsemen kept the points coming with
a quarterback sneak by Alex Gluch giving Westby a commanding 19-0 lead with 4:22 left on the clock before the half.
That’s when the wheels fell off for Westby when back-to-back turnovers by the Norsemen set the stage for Prairie to get right back into the game. First, Aaron Neisus stripped the ball out of the hands of Daines and returned the ball 60-yards into the end zone putting the Blackhawks on the scoreboard. A bad snap by the Norsemen on first down was recovered by Prairie and Gillitzer took to the air hitting Reid Koenig from 27 yards out. Both extra point kicks by Clayton Ducharme were good cutting the Westby lead to 19-14 at the break.
The second half was a see-saw battle as both teams exchanged scores. Westby scored on its first series when Gluch connected from 10 yards out with Nolan Rux and connected again with Armbruster for the two-point conversion as the Norsemen widened the gap to 27-14.
Prairie answered right back with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Gillitzer to Smock and the extra point from Ducharme was good.
Still leading 27-21, Westby was forced to punt on its next series. Then on first down Gillitzer connected again with Smock who took the ball down the left side line and into the end zone to tie the game 27-27. The kick by Ducharme gave Prairie its first lead in the game 28-27 with 3:36 left in the third quarter.
Down, but not out, the Norsemen found themselves in yet another wild fourth quarter that was bound to come down to the wire. With nine minutes left in the game senior Gunnar Hanson brought renewed energy to Westby with a pair of big runs putting the Norsemen deep in the red zone. Daines plunged across for six to give Westby back the lead 33-28.
Prairie answered right back at the 3:00 mark when Gillitzer connected with Dylan Coleman from 16 yards out and Smock added two more points to put the Blackhawks up 36-33.
Westby senior Austin Mowery didn’t waste any time putting the Norsemen back on top going 73 yards untouched down the right side line on a botched kick-off by Prairie. Strangstalien’s kick was good giving Westby a 40-36 lead with 2:54 left in the game.
The heat and humidity of the day began setting in as both teams battled penalties and struggled physically with cramps, but it was the Blackhawks that prevailed in the end. Westby was hit with a couple big penalties as time wore down giving the Blackhawks excellent field position and the eventual final score in the game when Smock scored on a 3-yard run with 20 seconds left on the clock. The Norsemen quickly took to the air, but a pair of incomplete passes and an interception with three seconds left spelled their demise as they fell 43-40.
The Norsemen coughed up the ball five times and hurt themselves with three failed extra points. Gluch completed 4 of 14 passes for 36 yards and one interception. Westby rushed for 293 yards for a total of 329 yards in the game. Daines gained 142 on 27 carries for the Norsemen.
The Blackhawks had no fumbles. Gillitzer passed for 247 yards and four touchdowns and had one interception. He also rushed for 71 yards. Smock had 124 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Westby hosts unbeaten River Valley on Friday Sept. 7 in non-conference action at 7 p.m.
“River Valley is a very good team that is 3-0 having beaten Onalaska, BRF, and Nekoosa. They look to be a major challenge for us so it’s just a matter of getting some rest, coming back to a normal schedule this week and giving our best effort. We need to perform a lot better than we did against PDC in some areas,” Hulst said.
PRAIRIE 43, WESTBY 40
Westby 7 12 8 13 —40
PdC 0 14 14 15 —43
First quarter: W—Gunnar Hanson 5 run (Sam Strangstalien kick).
Second quarter: W—Ryan Daines 1 run (kick fail) W—Alex Gluch 1 run (kick fail) PdC—Aaron Neisus 60 fumble return (Clayton Ducharme kick) PdC—Reid Koenig 27 pass from Gavin Gillitzer.
Third quarter: W—Nolan Rux 10 pass from Alex Gluch (Joe Armbruster pass from Gluch) PdC—Tyler Smock 35 pass from Gillitzer (Ducharme kick) PdC—Smock 53 pass from Gillitzer (Ducharme kick).
Fourth quarter: W—Daines 3 run (pass fail) PdC—Dylan Coleman 16 pass from Gillitzer (Smock run) W—Austin Mowery 80 kickoff return (Strangstalien kick) PdC—Smock 3 run (Ducharme kick).
Rushing: W—Daines 27-142 PdC—Gillitzer 7-71 Passing: W—Gluch 4-14-1-36 PdC—Gillitzer 17-30-1-247 Receiving: W—Dawson Marshall 1-11 Smock 5-124. Total yards: W—293 rushing-36 passing—329 PdC—67 rushing-247 passing—314 Fumbles: W—5-3 PdC—0-0.
Records: W 2-1 PdC 3-0.
