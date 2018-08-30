Westby Head Coach Jenny Luebke said the team has had a great bonding experience before jumping into the regular season hosting its own invite on Aug. 25 and participating in the Great River Sprawl at the Onalaska Omni Center on Aug. 22 and 23.
The Norse were excited to play in the Great River Sprawl, a 19 team event that allowed Westby to play against teams they typically do not compete against. During the 2-day event Westby saw action with Clear Lake, Ladysmith, C-F-C, Blair Taylor, Cuba City, Webster, Richland Center, Onalaska, Boscobel and Middleton.
Westby won just three of its matches defeating Boscobel, Onalaska and Blair Taylor.
Great River Sprawl
Onalaska Omni Center
Westby 2, Blair Taylor 0
8-23-17
Westby took two straight sets against Blair Taylor, 25-19, 25-20.
Against Blair Taylor the kill leader for Westby was Eva Lee (6), followed by Molly Stenslien (4). The assist leader was Jaylin Holte (9). The dig leader was Claire Griffin (5). The block kill leader was Alayna Winterfield (2).
Westby 2, Onalaska 1
8-22-17
It took three sets to pull it out, but Westby defeated Onalaska 2-1. Scores were 25-23, 7-25, and 29-27.
Against Onalaska the kill leader for Westby was Eva Lee (8). The assist leader was Jaylin Holte (8). The dig leader was Claire Griffin (10). The block kill leader was Alayna Winterfield (3).
Westby 2, Boscobel 0
8-22-17
Westby took two straight sets against Boscobel, 25-17, 25-17.
Against Boscobel the kill leader for Westby was Eva Lee (6). The assist leader was Jaylin Holte (6). The dig leader was Claire Griffin (8). The block kill leader was Alayna Winterfield (2).
Westby Invite
8-25-18
Cashton won the Westby Invite with their undefeated record of 5-0. Westby came in second 4-1, follwed by Viroqua 3-2, Whitehall 2-3, Kickapoo 1-4, and DeSoto 0-5.
“Westby has an exciting bench who cheer for their teammates in sets. We need players who support each other and work hard to improve,” Luebke said.
Westby 2, Kickapoo 0
Westby took two straight sets against Kickapoo, 25-19, 25-15.
Against Kickapoo the kill leader for Westby was Eva Lee and Alayna Winterfield (4 kills each). The assist leader was Jaylin Holte (9), plus five ace serves. The dig leader was Claire Griffin (7).
Cashton 2, Westby 0
Cashton took two straight sets against Westby , 25-21, 25-15.
Against Cashton the kill leader for Westby was Molly Stenslien (4). The assist leader was Jaylin Holte (10), plus three ace serves. The dig leader was Claire Griffin (7).
Westby 2, Viroqua 1
Westby lost the first set, but rallied back to win the next two sets against Viroqua, 2—25, 25-13, 15-13.
Against Viroqua the kill leader for Westby was Eva Lee (9), plus two block kills. The assist leader was Jaylin Holte (10), plus three ace serves. The dig leader was Claire Griffin (11).
Westby 2, DeSoto 1
Westby lost the first set, but rallied back to win the next two sets against DeSoto, 23-25, 25-6, 15-6.
Against DeSoto the kill leader for Westby was Eva Lee (10). The assist leader was Jaylin Holte (20). The dig leader was Claire Griffin (5). Eva Lee and Alayna Winterfield (3 block kills each).
Westby 2, Whitehall 1
Westby lost the second set, but rallied back to win against Whitehall, 25-13, 23-25,15-2.
Against Whitehall the kill leader for Westby was Eva Lee (8), plus two block kills. The assist leader was Jaylin Holte (10). The dig leader was Claire Griffin (11). Chloe Stellner was the ace serve leader (3).
Westby opened up the Coulee Conference season traveling to Onalaska Luther on Aug. 28 and hosted G-E-T on Aug. 30. The Norse host Viroqua on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.