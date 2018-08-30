A good crowd was on hand as the Westby Norsemen (2-0) traveled to Sparta on Friday, Aug. 24 for a non-conference game between two pretty evenly matched teams.
Head Coach Andy Hulst said it was really a thrilling game from start to finish, with both teams making good plays.
“Our guys were ready for the challenge and really did battle until the end. I was proud to see us show some grit to pull out the win.”
Westby 27, Sparta 26
8-24-18
Coming of a lopsided 52-7 win over Thorp the Norsemen struggled to put points on the board last Friday in the first half of action against Sparta. At the same time Sparta also found themselves short of the end zone. They entered halftime in a 6-6 tie.
Westby’s only score in the first half came off a 50-yard touchdown pass from Alex Gluch to Dawson Marshall in the first quarter. Sam Strangstalien missed the extra point. It was an explosive second half for both teams with Westby putting up 13 points in the third quarter after Gluch completed two touchdown passes to Ryan Daines.
Daines put up six points off a short 3-yard pass and Strangstalien nailed the extra point. Later in the third, Daines reeled in a long pass from Gluch at the 15-yard-line and broke several tackles to break the plane of the goal line for six points. Westby missed the point after attempt.
Sparta racked up 20 points in the third quarter including a long kick-off return and score by Spartan Quarterback Bryce Edwards who punched it in for the TD. They also capitalized on a turnover with a touchdown to regain the lead 26-19.
Down by seven, Westby stayed composed and made key plays both offensively and defensively down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Westby took the ball at its own 38-yard line with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and 62 yards on an 11-play drive that ended with Daines punching it into the end zone for the score. The Norsemen were now down by one 26-25.
After missing two of three point-after tries earlier in the game, Westby coach Andy Hulst sent the offense out to try to take the lead with 3:13 left on the clock by going for a 2-point conversion.
Gluch was anything but calm on the inside as he released the pass to Nolan Rux in the end zone. Rux did a slant inside and then came back outside making a fingertip catch giving Westby the 27-26 lead and eventual win after Sparta failed to score again.
Gluch completed 10 of 17 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. The Norsemen coughed up the ball three times and Gluch was picked off once.
Through the air, Daines racked up 70 yards and two TDs; Dawson Marshall 75 yards and one TD; and Joe Armbruster 16 yards.
On the ground the Norsemen racked up 212 yards. Daines was the driving force putting up 148 yards in 27 attempts, while Austin Mowery ran for 50 yards on 10 attempts.
“We still need to improve on some small things like precision route running, sustaining blocks and the like, but I expect to see improvement week to week on those things as we go. Our special teams need more attention as well,” Hulst said.
Westby travels to Prairie du Chien on Friday Aug. 31 for another non-conference game at 7 p.m.
“PDC has had a solid program. They will be physical at the line as well and have a few all-conference players. They run a spread pistol formation on offense so the challenge for Westby will be to pursue, rally and gang tackle all night long. I expect another tough battle but a big win, like we had against Sparta, builds confidence and a lot of momentum early in the season,” Hulst said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.