A large crowd was on hand as the Westby Norsemen (1-0) played their first game back under the recently-installed stadium lights on Aug. 17.
Head Coach Andy Hulst’s hope for a fast and physical presence on the field shined through Friday night as the Norsemen racked up 321 rushing yards to roll over Thorp 52-7 in nonconference action.
Westby 52, Thorp 7
8-17-18
The senior strong team is relying heavily on the upperclassmen to lead by example on the field over the course of the season and against the Cardinals it was the Norsemen who flew in the end zone racking up points in the lopsided game.
Senior Austin Mowrey carried the ball four times, but led Westby with 151 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Gunnar Hanson added a 71-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Ryan Daines added 70 yards on six carries scoring three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter.
Westby led 45-0 at halftime and only scored one time after the break. Hunter Ward intercepted the ball in the third quarter and returned it for a pick 6, with a successful extra point by Sam Strangstalien.
Senior quarterback Alex Gluch completed four of five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. He seemed relaxed and focused behind the line and knew where his targets were throughout the course of the game.
“Alex had a few good short passes, a few nice deep balls and we got in rhythm,” Hulst said.
Westby was also impressive defensively with plenty of players in on multiple tackles. Senior linebackers Weston Kabat, Ronnie Inglett, Ryan Knight and Kenny Berg, along with help from the rest of the defense stopped Thorp’s running game continually short of the line of scrimmage throughout the game.
“The defense played well all night. They swarmed to the ball and disrupted the Thorp backfield,” Hulst said.
Thorp is a very young team and they deserve credit for not giving up despite having no points on the scoreboard until very late in the game. The Cardinals showed grit and played with heart behind Jack Syryczuk as quarterback. They were led by senior Carter Karaba who had a 3-yard touchdown run and 40 yards rushing for the game and Aiden Reis with three receptions for 40 yards.
Hulst said there’s good and bad in a lopsided game. The good is that everyone gets on the field and guys stay fresh and healthy. The bad is that there’s a fine line between when is the lead too large and deciding when is it ok to keep guys in and get guys out.
“I’ve been on the other side of a game like that so I know what it feels like and I want to be respectful to the other team,” Hulst said.
Westby travels to Sparta on Friday Aug. 24 for another non-conference game. The Spartans also won their first game of the season beating Black River Falls 45-14.
In that game, Sparta quarterback Cole Wisniewski rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries and opened the game with a 49-yard run. Bryce Edwards led Sparta with 153 yards on 10 carries, including a pair of touchdowns.
Reach Dorothy Robson at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.