It was a picture perfect day with temperatures in the 70s and calm winds for running when Westby opened its season with the Ken Trott Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 21.
Boys
Nine teams were on hand for the race with Aquinas winning the team title with 31 for the boys. Onalaska Luther placed second as a team with 75 points, followed by Hillboro 85, Westby 104, Black River Falls 109, Marshall 133, C-F-C 151, Kickapoo/LaFarge 241, and Royal 273. There were also runners from North Crawford and DeSoto that participated, but the school did not have a complete team for scoring purposes.
Onalaska Luther’s Samuel Larson won the individual boys title with a time of 13:12.9. Westby senior Kade Sherry came in second with a time of 13:45.7, followed by Adam Wiesender of BRF 13:46.2. Aquinas took the next four spots (4-7) as well as spots 9 and 10. Hillsboro’s Brenden Griffin placed eighth.
Westby’s Top 7: Kade Sherry (2), Cooper Lipski (21), Derek Helgerson (23), Jhett Sherry (24), Luke Bjorklund (34), Griffin Grass (35) and Taylor Thundstedt (42).
head Coach Brian Huebner said he felt it was a good beginning point to the season and moving forward different kids will be able to step up and crack into top seven, with 12 to 13 young men scoring on varsity at different times of season.
“We have a very tight group in the middle with less than one minute separating Luke Bjorklund who was our fifth runner and Lars Gretebeck who was our 12th runner,” Huebner said.
Girls
Westby hosted eight full teams in the season opener along with three partial teams, C-F-C, Royall and DeSoto. Marshall won the team title with 33 points placing four runners in the top 10. Aquinas came in second with 82 points, followed by Luther in third with 84. Westby placed fourth with 102 points. Rounding out the teams were
Kickapoo’LaFarge, BRF, North Crawford and Hillsboro.
The individual title went to sophomore Helen Carstens of North Crawford with a time of 15:41.4. In second was Claire Huggett of Marshall 16:30.3, followed in third place by Karlie Meyer of Aquinas 16:32.8.
After graduating a core group of senior girls who made it to state four years straight the Westby girls cross country team is rebuilding and banking on team comaraderie to help them all improve as the season progresses.
Erinn Sebion was Westby top finisher placing 17th with a time of 18:21.4.
Westby’s Top 7: Erinn Sebion (17), Grace Hebel (18) Kelsie Helgerson (19), Liza Jackson (21), Sierra cade (27), Abbie Larrington (36), and Melody Berg (45).
Westby’s top five scoring runners finished within one minute of each other which Huebner said is excellent at this point in season.
“We will really need to focus on continuing to perform like this each and every week. I think if we can remain healthy, improve by 20 to 30 seconds over course of next 10 weeks and have the girls who missed the race jump back into our lineup we could have a very nice October,” Huebner said.
Westby cross country teams traveled to Viroqua on Aug. 30 and host the Westby Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
