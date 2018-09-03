Norsemen Logo

Due to the rain and wet conditions on the cross country course in Westby the Westby Invite scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 4 was postponed to possible dates of Thursday, Sept. 6, or Tuesday, Sept. 18, depending on when most participating schools can readjust their schedules to attend. 

Coaches Brian Huebner and David Nelson did everything they could to change the path of the course to make it work, but with more heavy rain on Monday, Sept. 3, and even more rain expected on Tuesday, Sept. 4, the decision was made to reschedule.

At press time a new date for the Westby Invite was not yet finalized.

Previously a meet scheduled for Aug. 30 in Viroqua was also cancelled and will not be made up.

