Outdoors commentary: Latham pushes himself with new hobby

“When I first started, it was: ‘Can I go out today and ski for an hour and not fall?’ I wasn’t sure if that was normal. I had not talked to a lot of other skiers. I wonder if it was just me, so I started talking and found out it wasn’t unusual,” Latham said of taking an occasional spill.

“That was just skiing. I then realized I was talking to people who had skied for 15, 20, 30 years. I thought, OK, if he has been doing it for that long, I am not doing too bad for a couple of three years.”

Latham, who works 12-hour shifts for three consecutive days and often times six out of seven days, gets a week or so off after that challenging stretch. So he would venture to his family’s cabin near Hayward, and test himself on an old logging road near the property as well as on some trails in the area.

Each time out, he would work on something new. It’s a method of training he still uses to this day.

“Initially, I would go out skiing and quickly notice the difference being on skis (versus running). It was just to get out and go for one, two, three hours, and get my body used to that distance, staying focused,” said Latham, who attended UW-La Crosse for a couple of years, then earned an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Western Technical College.