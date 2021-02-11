Outdoors commentary: Latham pushes himself with new hobby

Benjamin Latham, an avid runner with a 50-kilometer race, a marathon and a number of half-marathons already checked off his push-himself-list, needed something else.
Especially in the winter months, the 45-year-old La Crosse man needed some type of physical activity when the temperature dropped and the ice and snow arrived. Sure, he would still run, but often slippery conditions made him adjust his running style and distances.
It simply wasn’t as much fun to run in less-than-ideal footing.
So he decided to try something that he had not done in more than three decades: cross country skiing.
That was about 2½ years ago, and that’s what makes Latham’s story so interesting, or at least to a lot of folks who have taken up the sport in the middle and even later chapters of life. With the right mindset, the right dedication and determination, you can take this sport and run with it, so-to-speak.
I fully understand that some people prefer to cruise, not sprint, when it comes to sliding along one of our area’s excellent trail systems. I’m one of those, but Latham seems to have this extra gear, this overdrive button, that he’s been waiting to use during our long Midwestern winters.
I’m sure others have that gear, too, and are wondering how to find it.
“My grandparents lived near Grandad’s Bluff, so we would ski up and down the bluff a little bit (as kids). As I grew up, it kind of went by the wayside,” said Latham, who has worked as a respiratory therapist at Gundersen Health System for the past eight years.
“Three years ago I was a bit more active in marathons, and was looking for some type of physical fitness over the winter months. I picked up a pair of skis just to see how I would do. It was just a great transition.”
And a fast one. Really fast.
Latham’s already completed two American Birkebeiners and is ready for a third this year (a modified Birkie is set for Feb. 24-28) on a course that typically starts in Cable, Wis., and finishes in Hayward. This year’s event, which starts on a Wednesday and runs through Sunday is a 43-kilometer loop with additional waves and social distancing, all due to COVID-19.
Back to Latham’s surge.
First of all, don’t expect to match this guy’s rate of success as few people are ready for a 34-mile (55k) Birkebeiner after less than three full seasons on skis. But don’t get the idea it came easy for Latham, which makes his story easier for many of us to grasp.
He’s taken his share of falls, gotten up, and taken them again. Even so, his non-stop drive to improve and his positive attitude are admirable and infectious.
“When I first started, it was: ‘Can I go out today and ski for an hour and not fall?’ I wasn’t sure if that was normal. I had not talked to a lot of other skiers. I wonder if it was just me, so I started talking and found out it wasn’t unusual,” Latham said of taking an occasional spill.
“That was just skiing. I then realized I was talking to people who had skied for 15, 20, 30 years. I thought, OK, if he has been doing it for that long, I am not doing too bad for a couple of three years.”
Latham, who works 12-hour shifts for three consecutive days and often times six out of seven days, gets a week or so off after that challenging stretch. So he would venture to his family’s cabin near Hayward, and test himself on an old logging road near the property as well as on some trails in the area.
Each time out, he would work on something new. It’s a method of training he still uses to this day.
“Initially, I would go out skiing and quickly notice the difference being on skis (versus running). It was just to get out and go for one, two, three hours, and get my body used to that distance, staying focused,” said Latham, who attended UW-La Crosse for a couple of years, then earned an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Western Technical College.
“I would go out for one hour, and go six to eight to 10 miles, depending on the terrain. Some days I would go where it would be a little more hilly. Then I would have a technical day, where I will work in turning better, or controlling my turns downhill. I get excited, then find myself trying to build up a little more instinct in doing it. I don’t have that mind and muscle memory as much for skiing (as running).”
While doing this, Latham kept his big-picture goal in mind of competing in the Birkebeiner. For those of us who cross country ski — and even if you don’t — the Birkebeiner is an incredible event, so intriguing that is captures one’s imagination and refuses to let it go.
Latham is one of those people, although his first Birkie in 2019 had him filled with uncertainty. He knew he was in very good physical condition, but skiing that distance? And with that many people?
“There were a couple of days where I would finish up training, and think I bit off a lot more than I can chew. This might not go well. It was such a learning curve,” Latham said. “There were times when I thought, ‘Oh-oh, I don’t think I can handle this.’”
Then before his first attempt at the big-time race, he skied a portion of the famous trail during a training run. It didn’t go well, further adding to his self-doubt.
“I think the one time I went out the course it was very icy. I made it three or four miles and had to turn back,” Latham said. “I told my friends I might have bit off more than I can chew. It is very hilly, some spots you have to wishbone up them (hills).”
But Latham, with his overdrive button already pushed, didn’t turn back. He showed up with the purpose of finishing. Not in a certain time, but simply finishing.
“It was a little intimidating. I have never been in anything like that before. I didn’t know what the process was. I watched a few waves go out and talked to a couple of people,” Latham said. “I hopped out (of the warming tent) and warmed up, and you get a feel for what the snow is like.
“You tuck in wherever you want (in your predetermined wave). I was more near the back. You kind of follow everybody else until you get a feel for the race and how to manage myself around the other people.”
Latham said he fell five or six times during his first Birkie, but said those falls were the result of others either taking him out while going down hills or trying to avoid others who had fallen. He also kept thinking what his mother (Chris Latham) had told him about his grandmother (Leona Amundson), who skied — and finished — several Birkie events when she was near 60 years-old.
“If she (Leona) can do it, I can do it,” Latham said. “I have a lot of confidence in my fitness, but I also have a lot of stubbornness in me. I got it in my head that I am going to do this. The idea wasn’t to conquer the world, but just finish the day.”
He finished that day, his first Birkie, in “six hours and change,” Latham said. In 2020, he cut more than an hour off his inaugural run when he crossed the finish line in 5 hours, 3 minutes. His goal this year, of course, is to beat last year’s time. He is slated to ski on Friday, Feb. 26.
“I am naturally competitive. When I get the miles in running or get on the skis, I get 20 minutes into it and find myself saying, ‘You can go a little faster, you can be a little quicker.’”
While that drives him, Latham hasn’t forgotten why else he cross country skis. He’s thoroughly enjoyed getting his 13-year-old niece, Reese Mooney, into the sport.
“I got her some skis for Christmas. I would like to get her involved and maybe offer her the opportunity to do a race with me,” Latham said.
And, he says, skiing gives him a chance to do something that has been hard for him over the past eight years, especially the last year — relax.
“I have learned to appreciate the times when I am training by myself. Sometimes I get out I the morning, it can be 10 degrees or 10 below, it is cold but you still feel so warm,” Latham said. “The snow is so white, it is so clear and crisp; it is so peaceful and quiet. It is those moments you don’t get anywhere else. Sometimes the snow is falling, it is quiet, you are by yourself taking it all in. There is nothing like it.”
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com