Outdoors commentary: Monsoor enters new fishing season

“You need this stuff to fish more efficiently. I’ve got to compete at their (top anglers) level. Again, they can say where a fish is, but you still have to catch it.”

And you have to get to the tournament. The travel, Monsoor says, is the toughest part of the whole deal — even more than fishing. He drove 27 hours, one way, to the Florida tournament and will make two trips to Alabama, and one each to South Carolina, Maryland and New York before the season-ending event in La Crosse on Aug. 17-22.

“That is the part that sucks. The driving part, that is horrible,” Monsoor said. “Staying in the hotels are not that cool either, but that’s part of it. My girlfriend (Karen Savik), goes to some of the tournaments with me. My lab, Jigs, comes along, too.

Monsoor named his lab “Jigs,” because she sits and looks at him while he’s making many of the jigs he uses. Appropriately named, for sure.

What also seems appropriate is that Monsoor ends his Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit season at his home waters once again this season. He knows he will be hard-pressed to top last season, a season in which he earned $173,500 in purse money.