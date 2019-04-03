Registration for 8U,10U,12U,14U baseball and softball, and T-ball for the city of Westby will take place at City Hall, 200 N. Main St., April 8, April 10 and April 18 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Questions may be directed to Vernon Daines, parks and recreation director, at 606-1590.
