Both the Westby Area High School boys and girls track teams are coming off the 2018 season with a second-place finish in the Coulee Conference.
The teams have been guided by Chris Yanske, who has coached track and field at Westby for 35 years.
Yanske’s team motto for the girls is “Patience and the willingness to explore, while working hard.” For the boys, it’s “The effort needs to mirror the expectations.”
The longtime coach said he expects G-E-T to be the top contender for the Coulee Conference title.
This season he will be assisted by Brian Huebner, Brent Mashak, Katelin Berklund, Josh Jahnke, Alyssa Sanwick and Audun Saterbak.
Girls
Yanske said the season looks very positive, with a nice combination of youth and experience.
The team said goodbye to .Julianne Call, Lexi Crume, Miranda Delmedico, Michaela Grabowski, Kiarra Keenlance, Savannah Kenyon, Valeria Nussbaumer, Emily Olson, Heaven Saunders, Sydney Sherry, Ryla Vatland and Abbey Wedwick.
Returning athletes include Sierra Cade (long sprints), Elsa Luebke (hurdles and pole vault), Estelle Fisher-Fortney (throws), Abbie Larrington (long sprints), Grace Hebel (sprints and jumps) conference champ 100 and 200 and fourth at state 100, Teagan Rooney (hurdles) and Allison Weninger (sprints).
Yankse said the level of energy for the girls has been great, and that will be their strength this season.
Boys
Yanske said they boys team is “very competitive” this season, and its strength is experience.
The Norse lost Hayden Fredrickson and Evan Phillips to graduation.
The team welcomes back Ryan Daines (sprints and throws), Ronnie Inglett (throws), Erik Jorgenson (sprints), Haakon Mathison (hurdles and high jump), Cameron Nelson (sprints and pole vault) who was fifth at state in pole vault, and Kade Sherry (distance).
