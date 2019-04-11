The Westby boys golf team may only have six members, but of those six, five have varsity experience.
The returning golfers include Noah Nelson, who earned all-Coulee Conference honorable mention as a freshman in 2017. Nelson also earned first team All-Coulee Conference and Boys Golfer of the Year Runner-Up as an individual in 2018 as a sophomore.
Jake Krause finished 16th as a freshman as an individual in the Coulee Conference in 2017. Krause earned second team all-Coulee Conference, finishing eighth as an individual in 2018 as a sophomore.
Ross Thiege enters his fourth season of varsity experience, while Zach Harris enters his third year of varsity experience.
Freshman Kellen Olson rounds out the team.
Dave Nelson has coached golf for a total of 19 years – 12 years as boys golf varsity head coach and previous to that, seven years as Westby boys junior varsity coach.
Last year, Nelson guided the team to a fifth-place finish in the Coulee Conference, second place at the Coulee Conference Championship Tournament at Cedar Creek, third place at WIAA Regionals (Division 2) and 10th place at WIAA Sectionals (Division 2).
“Our team goal is to improve our golf skills at every practice and at every competition,” Nelson said.
