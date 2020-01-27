16U Westby Norse Force Volleyball Team celebrates 13 wins

The 16U Westby Norse Force Volleyball Team has 13 wins and two losses so far this club season. The girls won the 16U Tournament at Viterbo University on Jan. 26. They had wins over Chippewa Valley Volleyball (25-12, 25-22), Viterbo V-Hawk Extreme 15-2 (25-8, 25-19), Small Town Storm from Cornell, Wis. (25-8, 25-9), Viterbo V-Hawk Extreme 15-1 (25-19, 25-18) and Chippewa Valley Volleyball in the finals (25-18, 25-20).

They also placed fifth out of 28 teams at the Frostbite Tournament at the National Volleyball Center in Rochester Jan 18-19.

In pool play they had five wins and one loss:

Won over VITAL 16-3 (club from the Twin Cities) 19-25, 25-15, 15-9;

Lost to SMV from Rochester 25-13, 25-22;

Won over IMPACT (Irondale, Minn.) 26-16, 16-25, 15-4;

Won over DIGS (Rogers, MN) 25-20, 26-24;

Won over Woodbury Volleyball Club 25-7, 25-10;

Lost in the quarter final game to VITAL 16-2 (Club from Twin Cities) 29-27, 25-11.

The team also had wins over River Falls, Wis., Lewiston-Altura, Minn., and La Crosse Aquinas during a Play Day at the National Volleyball Center on Jan. 5.

