BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Nonconference
De Soto 37, Viroqua 35
DE SOTO — De Soto came out on top in a back-and-forth game against Viroqua, which missed a shot at the last second to tie things up.
Riggin Beck led the Pirates (13-4) with 19 points, and went 6-for-8 from the free throw line.
Viroqua (5-12) was led by Anthony Rappl, who had nine points.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 68,
Viroqua 63
VIROQUA — Free throws were big for the Knights as Luther (10-9, 7-3) made 26 of 30 attempts in the win, including a 16-for-17 effort in the second half.
Senior Bennett Loersch, who made 12 of 14 free throws, led the Knights with 26 points. Onalaska Luther led 34-32 at halftime over Viroqua (5-13, 3-6).
Friday, Feb. 15
Coulee
Viroqua 40, Arcadia 27
VIROQUA — Andrew Wedwick led Viroqua (6-14, 4-6) with 12 points, but the Blackhawks’ defense was equally tough as it held Arcadia (4-14, 1-9) to 12 first-half points.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Nonconference
Westby 66, Royall 56
WESTBY — Ryan Daines scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and teammate Sam Strangstalien 11 of his 17 in the second half for the Norsemen (13-5), who won their seventh game in a row.
Alex Gluch added 14 points and made four of Westby’s 10 3-pointers. Strangstalien had three of them.
Monday, Feb. 18
Nonconference
Westby 71,
Prairie du Chien 65
WESTBY — The Norsemen snapped Prairie du Chien’s 10-game winning streak and pushed their record to 14-5. Prairie du Chien, ranked seventh in Division 3, fell to 17-3.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Coulee
West Salem 75, Viroqua 65
VIROQUA — Malachi Athnos and Trenton Foreman combined for 56 points to lead West Salem (10-12, 8-4) past Viroqua (6-14, 4-7).
Athnos finished with 34 points after putting together a strong 20-point second half. Trenton Foreman did most of his damage in the first half, where he recorded 18 of his 22 points.
Viroqua was led by Andrew Wedwick’s 29 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Feb. 14
Onalaska Luther 57,
Viroqua 23
ONALASKA — Kaitlyn Kennedy made four 3-pointers to power a 14-point night for the Knights (9-12, 5-6), who led 32-12 at halftime.
Cassie Warren added 10 points, and Rachel Koenig eight.
Viroqua (1-19, 0-11) was led by Vanessa Lohr’s seven points.
Friday, Feb. 15
Coulee
Westby 61,
Onalaska Luther 52
WESTBY — Sophomore Grace Hebel scored 27 points on 12-for-15 shooting for the Norsemen (15-7, 8-3). She also made 5 of 6 free throws.
Onalaska Luther’s leading scorer was Kaitlyn Kennedy with 20.
Black River Falls 49,
Viroqua 40
VIROQUA — Makayla Norton scored 15 points to lead the Tigers (3-18, 2-10). Miyako Deloney added 12.
Viroqua (1-20, 0-12) was led by Vanessa Lohr’s game-high 16 points.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Coulee
West Salem 49, Westby 41
WESTBY — Brooke Bentzen scored 15 points and Maddie Quick added eight as the Panthers (12-9, 7-5) held off any Norsemen thoughts of a comeback.
McKenna Manske’s 15 points led Westby (14-8, 8-4).
GYMNASTICS
Friday, Feb. 15
Coulee championships
ARCADIA — West Salem co-op freshman Ella Krause earned the conference gymnast of the year award and won the the all-around with a 35.375 at the conference championship.
West Salem also won the team competition (135.6) ahead of runner-up the Viroqua co-op (124.225).
Krause won the vault (8.95), bars (8.325) and beam (9.15).
There was a tie in the floor exercise between Viroqua’s Lydia Korn and West Salem’s Natalie Jeranek, who both scored 9.125.
Korn was second (34.6) and Jeranek third (33.85) in the all-around.
WRESTLING
Saturday, Feb. 16
Division 2
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — Fifth-ranked Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T will lead the Coulee Region with six entrants in the individual state meet.
The Titans had a champion, three second-place finishers and two third-place performers at the Adams-Friendship Sectional. Senior Julian Purney (47-1) was the champion after pinning his way through the 126 bracket.
Tanner Andersen (39-9, 106), Colton Sime (35-12, 120) and Trevor Daffinson (27-7, 220) were second and Sam Johnson (23-7, 132) and Bryce Burns (40-8, 195) third for Mel.-Min./G-E-T.
Burns came back from a first-round loss, and Daffinson pinned Prairie du Chien’s Colten Wall (24-7) in 3:31.
Prairie du Chien qualified four with Traeton Saint leading the way by winning at 138. Saint (40-6) needed a tiebreaker to win the final, but he prevailed 2-1 over River Valley’s Devan Alt (31-14).
Reid Koenig (33-7, 145) and Bradyn Saint (41-6, 152) were second, and Matt Rogge (30-5, 113) finished third. Koenig positioned himself to qualify with a 4-3 win over West Salem/Bangor’s Aaron Bahr (44-5) in the semifinals.
Viroqua had three wrestlers win championships.
Sophomore Cale Anderson (44-2, 106), junior Josh Frye (44-5, 113) and junior Tyler Hannah (38-2, 195) all emerged victorious.
Anderson’s significant win was a 3-2 decision over Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Andersen in the finals, and Frye’s was a 4-1 victory over Prairie du Chien’s Rogge in the semis. Hannah had two major decisions and a pin.
Bahr advanced with the third-place finish, and he is one of three West Salem/Bangor qualifiers. Joe Hess (39-9) won the title at 160 with a first-period pin, and Dalton Schams (26-4, 138) matched Bahr’s third-place finish after losing to Alt in the quarterfinals.
Westby had a champion in Austin Mowery (40-9, 170) and a second-place finisher in Conor Vatland (40-7, 182).
