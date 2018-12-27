WRESTLING
MADISON — Viroqua High School sophomore Cale Anderson beat two of the top five wrestlers in Division 1 to win a 106-pound championship in the loaded Badger State Invitational at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday, Dec. 22.
Anderson (17-0) beat fifth-ranked Tyler Klein of Hartford by major decision (14-2) in the semifinals before pinning third-ranked Josh Stritesky (13-1) of Lake Geneva Badger in 5 minutes, 52 seconds and winning the title for a second straight year. Anderson is ranked first in Division 2.
Stritesky had qualified for the finals with a 6-0 victory and two pins before Anderson took him out.
Anderson was joined as a champion by junior teammate Tyler Hannah (6-0), who won the 195 bracket after wrestling for the first time this season on Tuesday.
Hannah, unranked because he hadn’t wrestled until last week, recorded two pins and a technical fall to advance to the championship bout. He beat Neenah’s Marshall Kools (14-1), ranked second in Division 1, by a 5-3 score.
Viroqua’s Josh Frye (16-1) advanced to the 113-pound championship match, but Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera (18-0), ranked second in Division 1, beat him via technical fall.
The Blackhawks scored 111½ points and placed seventh out of 25 teams. West Salem/Bangor scored 83½ and wound up 13th.
Senior Dalton Schams finished third at 138 and senior Aaron Bahr fifth at 145 for West Salem/Bangor.
Schams (12-1) was knocked out of his bracket by Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis, ranked first in Division 1, in the semifinals before finishing with an impressive technical fall of Fennimore’s Aidan Nutter (14-3), who is ranked second in Division 3. Schams is ranked sixth in Division 2.
Bahr advanced to the quarterfinals, but Division 1 top-ranked Daniel Stilling (17-2) beat him 7-2. Bahr, ranked fifth in Division 2, responded with a major decision and shutout in his last two matches.
Mel.-Min./G-E-T 46,
Westby 24
GALESVILLE — The Titans continued their strong start to the year, this time picking up a conference win, Thursday, Dec. 20.
Tanner Anderson (106 pounds), Julian Purney (132), Hunter Andersen (160), Markus Helmers (170), and Hunter Kastenschmidt (285) tallied pins for Mel.-Min./G-E-T.
Westby’s Austin Mowery scored an impressive win over Bryce Blaken at 145 with an 11-0 major decision.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Aquinas co-op 10,
Viroqua co-op 2
ONALASKA — Ryan Wink had three goals and four assists — getting his second straight hat trick — as the Avalanche (7-3) prevailed, Saturday, Dec. 22.
Hunter Schultz added four goals and Cody Dirks one goal and five assists for the Aquinas co-op, which has scored 25 goals in its last three games and reached the 10-goal plateau for the second time this season. Andrew Evenson stopped nine shots in goal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
G-E-T 47, Westby 41
WESTBY — Senior Ryan Daines scored 15 points for the Norsemen (5-2, 2-1), but it wasn’t enough to beat the Red Hawks, who were led by Ben Thompson’s game-high 16. Davis Wenthe added eight for G-E-T (3-4, 3-1), which moved into a tie for first place, Thursday, Dec. 20.
GYMNASTICS
Viroqua 120.075,
Arcadia 110.75
VIROQUA — Junior Lydia Korn and sophomore Kenzy Kreuzer helped the Blackhawks sweep all five events and win the meet, Thursday, Dec. 20.
Korn won the all-around (34.6), the uneven bars (8.5), the balance beam (8.5) and the floor exercise (9.2), while Kruezer won the vault (8.45).
