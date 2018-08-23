The 21st Annual Westby Area High School Cross Country Alumni Run was held on Sunday, Aug. 12. The weather was very hot and humid for the event as runners took to the course on the practice fields at the high school..
A total of 53 runners and walkers completed the course. Participants were given the option of completing as many loops around the course as they felt comfortable doing. Kade Sherry completed the most loops with five.
Kids Run (400 meters)
Corbin Lee; Breyer Bothe; Leo Barstad
1 loop ( .95 mile)
Runners: Ryla Vatland 7:06; Zach Bjorklund 7:32; Liza Jackson 7:45; Kelsie Helgerson 7:45; Ellen Johnson 7:45; Erinn Sebion 7:45; Grace Hebel 7:45; Sierra Cade 7:48; Odessa Huebner 8:24; McKenna Jothen 8:27; Reed Barstad 8:39; Dan Roch 8:47; Ariel Hamilton 9:02. Walkers: Laurie Feller, David Maxwell, Brendan Maxwell, and Bob Bothe.
2 loops (1.75 miles)
Runners: Jonah Jepson 12:02; Eli Larrington 12:02; Dustin Kenyon 12:31; Brendan Buros 12:43; Conor Vatland 13:11; Craig Johnson 13:13; Lars Gretebeck 13:24; Denali Huebner 15:22; Aubrey Jothen 15:24; Abbie Larrington 16:37; Melody Berg 18:16; Savannah Kenyon 18:18; Erin Barstad 19:25.
3 loops (2.5 miles)
Runners: Hayden Fredrickson 14:46; Spencer Oftedahl 15:03; Audun Saterback 15:37; Ryan Bakkestuen 16:37; Brian Huebner 17:14; Jhett Sherry 17:34; Derek Helgerson 18:15; Luke Bjorklund 18:16; Abbey Wedwick 18:36; Sydney Sherry 19:00; Manuel Chavez 19:10; Levi Hamilton 19:44; Cooper Lipski 19:46; Bailey Olson 19:50; Kevin Sherry 21:59; Ann Sherry 22:00; Hudson Lee 25:18; Amy Lee 25:49.
5 loops (4.6 miles)
Kade Sherry 26:39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.