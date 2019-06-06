Eight athletes represented Westby Area High School at the 2019 WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse, May 31-June 1.
The results are as follows: Grace Hebel, 2nd place, 100 meters, 2nd place, triple jump, and 4th place, long jump; Erik Jorgenson, 2nd place, 400 meters; and 4 x 400 meter relay, 3rd place, Erik Jorgenson, Brett Jorgenson, Gabe Engh and Davontae Spears.
