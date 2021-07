The Westby/Coon Valley 16U Junior Legion team is headed to the 2021 16U State Tournament in Onalaska, July 23-27.

The boys played in the Region 1 finals tournament held in Viroqua, Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17. They defeated Prairie du Chien 4-3, Viroqua 6-4, and Viroqua again in the championship game, 6-3.