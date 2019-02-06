The Westby girls basketball cancer fundraiser will be held in the Westby Middle School commons area, Friday, Feb. 15, from 4:30-9 p.m.
A baked potato dinner will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. (or until gone). The cost is $5 for a baked potato with all fixings or a pulled pork sandwich, drinks; milk, coffee or water, and dessert.
Theme baskets will be included in a silent auction which will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
There will be some wonderful high school basketball action with Westby hosting Luther. At half time of the varsity game the Westby Whips will perform and theme basket winners will be announced.
