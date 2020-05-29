Westby golf was poised for memorable season

“I, and my golf team, were quite confident we were going to have a good season,” said Dave Nelson, who just completed his 21st year of teaching freshman and senior English at Westby High School. “Black River won it last year and the conference was tight, but my hope was for this year’s team to be in the top three.”

With Noah Nelson, a two-time, first-team All-Coulee Conference returnee, along with a two-time, second-team honoree in Krause, the Norsemen were strong at the top. In addition, Harris was a three-year letterwinner who had proven to be a clutch performer at tournament time.

“Two years ago at regionals at Prairie du Chien, Zach came through and shot a 93 to allow the team to go to sectionals,” Dave Nelson said. “He has an uncanny ability to play his best when the pressure is on.”

The Norsemen also had senior Tyler Christianson, who came out for golf for the first time as a junior, and managed to slice nearly 10 shots off his total in one season’s time. Toss in sophomore Kellen Olson, and this could have been a special season.