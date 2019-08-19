The Westby High School cross-country team hosted at 24-hour run from 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The team also hosted the 22nd annual Alumni Run.
Fifty-two different community members ran/walked 252 miles (which means everyone averaged nearly 5 miles).
Two high school juniors, Bailey Olson and Levi Hamilton, accounted for 56.5 miles between the two of them. Levi completed 24 miles on the track and cross-country team captain Bailey Olson completed 32.5 miles during the 24-hour period of time.
Alumni Run
Forty-four community members completed the 22nd annual Alumni Run, Sunday, Aug. 18; the run began at 6 p.m. This year the run started and ended on the Westby High School track. Participants were given the option of completing one loop or 10 loops of the .68 mile-course. Results and times are as follows:
Completing one loop (1 mile): Abbie Larrington 8:42; Ryla Vatland 8:44; McKenna Jothen 8:53; Amber Levendoski 8:48; Bailey Olson 17:00; Bob Bothe 17:48; Breyer Bothe 17:48; Stacey Huebner 18:40; Dawn Nelson 18:45; Lisa Vatland 18:45; Brooklyn Bothe 17:48; Kara Bothe 17:48; Myron Jothen 18:31; Andreay Jothen 18:31; Keith Kenyon 22:20.
Completing two loops (1.52 miles): Aubrey Jothen 14:58; Meghan Nelson 14:58; Denali Huebner 15:02; Montana Lindahl 15:02; Ellen Johnson 16:28; Cici Cade 16:18; Savannah Kenyon 17:15; Jade Levendoski 19:32; Airiel Hamilton 19:34. Completing 3 loops (2.3 miles) Taylor Thunstedt 16:47 Dustin Kenyon 17:23 Sydney Sherry 19:55 Kevin Sherry 20:00 BoDean Dobbs 20:00 Ann Sherry 20:01 Hudson Lee 20:47 Melody Berg 22:19 Corbin Lee 22:22 Amy Lee 22:23.
Completing four Loops (2.9 miles): Justin Stakston 18:25; Cooper Lipski 19:00; Andy Role 19:00; Conor Vatland 19:00; Brian Huebner 20:48; Jhett Sherry 23:28; Eli Larrington 23:33; Levi Hamilton 24:26; Kin Hamilton 34:40.
Completing 10 Loops (6.89 miles): Valeria Nussbaumer 1:02:00; Kade Sherry 1:02:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.