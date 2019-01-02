BOYS BASKETBALL
Westby Tournament
Thursday, Dec. 27
Westby 63, Kickapoo 36
WESTBY — Ryan Daines scored a team-high 16 points, and teammates Joe Armbruster added 14, Sam Strangstalien 13 and Griffin Grass 10 in a win for the Norsemen.
Friday, Dec. 28
Bangor 54, Westby 50
WESTBY — Bangor pushed its record to 7-1 by edging Westby at the Norsemen’s tournament. Trevor Jones led the Cardinals with 13 points, while Zane Langrehr added 12. Hank Reader added nine points for Bangor, which led 24-21 at the half.
Ryan Daines led Westby with 15 points, while Griffin Glass added 13.
