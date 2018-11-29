GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westby 68, Brookwood 27

WESTBY — Grace Hebel scored 18 points Monday night to lead the Westby High School girls basketball team past Brookwood 68-27 in a nonconference game. Josi Bishop had 15 points, and Macy Stellner contributed with 14 for Westby (1-3).

Brookwood’s leading scorer was Shelly Powell with six points.

