GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westby 68, Brookwood 27
WESTBY — Grace Hebel scored 18 points Monday night to lead the Westby High School girls basketball team past Brookwood 68-27 in a nonconference game. Josi Bishop had 15 points, and Macy Stellner contributed with 14 for Westby (1-3).
Brookwood’s leading scorer was Shelly Powell with six points.
