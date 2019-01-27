The Westby Norse Force 15U Club Volleyball Team won first place in the Silver Bracket at the 2019 16U Frostbite Volleyball Festival. The tournament was held at the National Volleyball Center in Rochester, Minnesota, Jan. 19-20. The team finished the two-day tournament with seven wins and two losses.
The team finished second place at the Showboat Slam Tournament Jan. 5. This tournament was held at the JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The team had four wins, with a loss in the championship game.
