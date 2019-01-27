Norse Force takes gold

Front from left, Hannah Pedretti, Autumn Ward, Ella Johnson, Kennedy Brueggen; (back) Bethany Roethel, Natalie Benish, Finley Konrad, Jayda Berg; at the 2019 Frostbite Volleyball Festival with a first place finish in the Silver Bracket, Jan. 19-20.

The Westby Norse Force 15U Club Volleyball Team won first place in the Silver Bracket at the 2019 16U Frostbite Volleyball Festival. The tournament was held at the National Volleyball Center in Rochester, Minnesota, Jan. 19-20. The team finished the two-day tournament with seven wins and two losses.

The team finished second place at the Showboat Slam Tournament Jan. 5. This tournament was held at the JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The team had four wins, with a loss in the championship game.

