The Westby Norse Force 15U club volleyball team were champions of the BWD 15U Tournament at the JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, Feb. 3.
The team was 5-0 at the tournament with a win over Madison Elite (26-24, 18-25, 16-14) in the semifinals, and Central Wisconsin Volleyball Club (19-25, 25-18, 15-13) in the championship game.
