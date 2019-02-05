Members of the Westby Norse Force 15U club volleyball team are (front, from left) Ella Johnson, Kennedy Brueggen, Autumn Ward, Hannah Pedretti; (back) coach Cary Johnson, Natalie Benish, Finley Konrad, Aubrey Winterfield, Jayda Berg, Bethany Roethel and coach Brenda Konrad. The team finished in first place at the BWD 15U Tournament, Feb. 3.