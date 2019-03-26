The Coulee Conference recognized its 14 WIAA Scholar-Athlete nominees during the annual Coulee Conference Scholar-Athlete Banquet Tuesday, March 19, at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.
Westby High School's honorees were Elsa Luebke and Ryan Daines.
The event honored the male and female scholar-athlete nominee from each of the seven conference schools.
Scholar-athletes recognized were as follows:
- Arcadia High School: Nicole Madden and Ben Teske;
- Black River Falls High School: Abigail Ross and Adam Wiesender;
- G-E-T High School: Dana Feyen and Josh Jumbeck;
- Luther High School: Cianna Hoppe and David Vannucchi;
- Viroqua High School: Jillian Weston and Sam Saner;
- West Salem High School: Brooke Bentzen and Aaron Bahr.
The event is made possible with proceeds from the annual Coulee Conference Classic basketball tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.