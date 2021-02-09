Westby's Dylan Nottestad qualifies for state wrestling tournament

Westby junior Dylan Nottestad has qualified for a return trip to the WIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament.

The 78th State Individual Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13. The Division 1 tournament will be held at Kaukauna High School. The Division 2 tournament will be conducted at Adams-Friendship High School, with the Division 3 tournament held at Wausau East High School. Nottestad will head to the Division 3 tournament held at Wausau East High School.

Nottestad (19-0) won the 220-pound championship at the Division 3 Sectional in Mineral Point, Saturday, Feb. 6. He qualified for state for the first time in 2020 at 220 pounds. Teammates Garrett Vatland and Trevor Lemke took third at the sectional; coach Rob Kirner said that would have made them state qualifiers other years.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

