Winter sports preview: Familiar faces return to Westby gymnastics

The Westby gymnastics team heads into the season with familiar faces and a few new ones.

“We are fortunate we did not have anyone graduate last year from our team,” said co-head coach Tiffany Jothen. “We do have a few new faces.”

Jothen said the top returning athletes include senior all around Maggie Grethel who leads the team, junior Anna Dunnum, and sophomores Montana Lindahl and Eva Augenstein.

Jothen, who’s been coaching for five years, and Kay Bluske, who’s been coaching for 18, said the two of them discuss with the team about working hard and making steps to improve each day.

“Our girls have positive attitudes and have set goals for themselves,” Jothen said. “They are also very supportive and encouraging of each other.”

She said the biggest challenges for the team this year are COVID-19 and numbers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected practices and games, Jothen said. “We hand sanitize and clean often. We mask. Meets will have limited visitors. As a coach I am more aware of who I am around and for how long I am around them.”

The athletes have shared with Jothen and Bluske that they want a winter season and are excited to be back in the gym.