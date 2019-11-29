You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winter sports preview: Westby boys basketball returning players have varsity experience
0 comments

Winter sports preview: Westby boys basketball returning players have varsity experience

{{featured_button_text}}
Westby High School boys basketball team 2019

Members of the Westby boys basketball team for 2019-2020 include (front, from left) Gavin Bergdahl, Davontae Spears, Devin Nelson; (back) Cale Griffin, Noah Nelson, Zach Harris, Izaak McCauley, Juke Bjorklund, Dillon Ellefson, Joe Armbruster, Hudson Lipski and Cole Peterson. Not pictured is Taylor Thunstedt.

 Angie Cina

Although the Westby High School boys basketball team returns only one starter from last year’s team, they do return four players who received quite a bit of varsity playing time last year.

“We lost a great group of seniors,” said Bob Constalie, who has coached for 33 years.

Norsemen lost to graduation were Ryan Daines, 16.4 pts/g 7.3 rbd/g first team all-conference; Griffin Grass, 12 pts/g second team all-conference; Alex Gluch, 9.2 pts/g honorable mention all- conference; and Sam Strangstalien, 8.7 pts/g.

Top returning players for the upcoming season include Joe Armbruster, 9p/g returning starter; Davontae Spears, 4.5 pts/g; Devin Nelson, 2.4 pts/g; and Hudson Lipski.

“The kids work hard and get along with each other,” Constalie said of the team’s strength.

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?

“We lack size,” Constalie said. “Rebounding will be an issue.”

Constalie, who’s team had record of 15-7 last year, said G-E-T and Onalaska Luther should be the top two teams in the Coulee Conference.

Vernon Daines, Dan Dwyer and Mark Luebke are the assistant coaches.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News