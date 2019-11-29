Winter sports preview: Westby boys basketball returning players have varsity experience

Although the Westby High School boys basketball team returns only one starter from last year’s team, they do return four players who received quite a bit of varsity playing time last year.

“We lost a great group of seniors,” said Bob Constalie, who has coached for 33 years.

Norsemen lost to graduation were Ryan Daines, 16.4 pts/g 7.3 rbd/g first team all-conference; Griffin Grass, 12 pts/g second team all-conference; Alex Gluch, 9.2 pts/g honorable mention all- conference; and Sam Strangstalien, 8.7 pts/g.

Top returning players for the upcoming season include Joe Armbruster, 9p/g returning starter; Davontae Spears, 4.5 pts/g; Devin Nelson, 2.4 pts/g; and Hudson Lipski.

“The kids work hard and get along with each other,” Constalie said of the team’s strength.

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?

“We lack size,” Constalie said. “Rebounding will be an issue.”

Constalie, who’s team had record of 15-7 last year, said G-E-T and Onalaska Luther should be the top two teams in the Coulee Conference.

Vernon Daines, Dan Dwyer and Mark Luebke are the assistant coaches.

