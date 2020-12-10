Winter sports preview: Westby boys hoops welcomes new coach

This season the Westby High School boys basketball team welcomes Ken Halverson as its new varsity coach.

“We are a young team developing an identity,” Halvorson said. “We are working to become disciplined and physical on both ends of the court.”

Halvorson said the pandemic’s effect has hit Westby like most schools. “The season was forced to start later, plus scheduling games is difficult,” he said. “The players are excited to be on the court.”

The coach is looking forward. “We are looking to develop the players we have and not trying to fit into what we were,” Halvorson said. “Our success will be determined by our growth throughout the year.”

Top returning players for the season include Hudson Lipski guard, Gavin Bergdahl guard and Cale Griffin forward.

What does the coach see as the team’s strengths this season? “We play as a team… not individuals,” Halvorson said.

The first-year coach said the biggest challenges this year are that the team is young and inexperienced.

Halvorson said he expects West Salem and Black River Falls to be the top contenders for the conference title. “We will compete with everyone.”

Varsity assistants include Andy Lipski and Travis Gaskell. The JV coach is Dan Dwyer and the freshmen coach is Mark Luebke.

