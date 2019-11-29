Winter sports preview: Westby girls basketball has experience, athleticism

Westby High School’s girls basketball coach is looking forward to the 2019-2020 season.

“I think we have plenty to be excited about,” said 13-year coach Brian Huebner “We have a team with lots of experience and good athleticism.”

Lauren Jacobs was a key player who graduated in May; however, there are plenty of returning players.

Returning players include junior Macy Stellner, guard, second team all-conference; junior Grace Hebel, honorable mention all-conference; and seniors McKenna Manske, Alyana Winterfield and Josi Bishop.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rounding out the roster is senior Claire Griffin; juniors Ally Weninger and Olivia Nelson; sophomores Finley Konrad and Aubrey Winterfield; and freshmen Amaya Keenlance and Jayda Berg 9

Experience and seniors are this year’s strengths, Huebner said, while cohesion and overcoming obstacles will be the biggest challenges.

What’s the coach’s team motto? “Work as hard day one as you will on day 58,” Huebner said.

Huebner said Arcadia and West Salem will be the top contenders for the Coulee Conference title.

Assistant coaches are Greg Daines and Chelsea Daines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.