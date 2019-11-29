You are the owner of this article.
Winter sports preview: Westby girls basketball has experience, athleticism
Winter sports preview: Westby girls basketball has experience, athleticism

Westby High School girls basketball team 2019-2020

Members of the Westby girls basketball team for 2019-2020 include (front, from left) Alyana Winterfield, Claire Griffin, Molly Stenslien, Josi Bishop, McKenna Manske; (middle) Macy Stellner, Alli Weninger, Olivia Nelson, Grace Hebel, Aubrey Winterfield, Finley Konrad, Jule Albers, Anna Dunnum; (back) Emma Solverson, Whitney Hanson, Easton Grass, Amaya Keenlance, Jayda Berg, Denali Huebner, Kenzie Stellner, Kennedy Brueggen, Aubrey Jothen, Audra Johnson, Meghan Nelson, Hanna Nelson and Abby Leis.

 Angie Cina

Westby High School’s girls basketball coach is looking forward to the 2019-2020 season.

“I think we have plenty to be excited about,” said 13-year coach Brian Huebner “We have a team with lots of experience and good athleticism.”

Lauren Jacobs was a key player who graduated in May; however, there are plenty of returning players.

Returning players include junior Macy Stellner, guard, second team all-conference; junior Grace Hebel, honorable mention all-conference; and seniors McKenna Manske, Alyana Winterfield and Josi Bishop.

Rounding out the roster is senior Claire Griffin; juniors Ally Weninger and Olivia Nelson; sophomores Finley Konrad and Aubrey Winterfield; and freshmen Amaya Keenlance and Jayda Berg 9

Experience and seniors are this year’s strengths, Huebner said, while cohesion and overcoming obstacles will be the biggest challenges.

What’s the coach’s team motto? “Work as hard day one as you will on day 58,” Huebner said.

Huebner said Arcadia and West Salem will be the top contenders for the Coulee Conference title.

Assistant coaches are Greg Daines and Chelsea Daines.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

