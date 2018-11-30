The Westby High School girls basketball team may not have any returning starters, but that doesn’t mean it won’t field a competitive team this season.
The Norsemen’s starting five includes just one senior and coach Brian Huebner admits that a lack of depth will be a challenge for the young team. However, he does believe the players he has – all of whom have some varsity experience — have spent countless hours playing together through the years, which is a big plus.
“(The team) gets along well and they’re friends off the court just as much as on the court,” said Huebner, who is in his 12th season coaching the team. “That’s our strength — cohesion. We do have weaknesses, though, as we have an injury right now and are only practicing with nine girls, so we don’t have a lot of depth and that’s going to be a weakness.”
The Norsemen finished with a 10-14 record last season while finishing 6-6 in the Coulee Conference, leaving them in fourth place. The team graduated six seniors, which is rare for the program, according Huebner.
Lauren Jacobs will be the lone senior on the court, but the team also is returning experience in sophomores Grace Hebel and Macy Stellner, both of whom contributed as freshmen.
Although the Norsemen may not have experience on their side, Huebner believes his team holds an equal balance when it comes to running a smooth offense and upholding a tough defense.
“We’re a pretty balanced team night-in and night-out,” he said. “I don’t think there’s one individual thing that other teams can really key in on, especially when he have balanced scoring. It just really comes down to how quickly we can come together and play well.”
Playing well as a team is something that will be needed in a tough Coulee Conference schedule. But with some returning players who have a grasp of what varsity-level play is like and the added bonus of some extra height, Huebner and his team have set reasonable goals for the season.
“We sat down and talked about our goals and we want to be as competitive as we can be,” Huebner said. “We’d like to finish a few places higher (in the Coulee) and I think that’s reasonable. We just have to make sure that we are beating the teams that we should beat, and when we go on the road that we’re playing those games competitively.”
