Winter sports preview: Westby girls hoops blends experience, youthful energy

Even though the first official practice for the Westby High School girls basketball coach wasn’t until Dec. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the longtime coach is looking forward to the 2020-2021 season.

“I’m excited,” said 14-year coach Brian Huebner. “I think we have a nice blend of experience and youthful energy.”

As the pandemic continues, Huebner said he thinks everyone involved knows “we are pushing this huge boulder up a hill and it will be easier if we all push together.”

“I think nine months into this we are all learning to roll with the punches,” Huebner added. “I think the athletes maybe in a better mental state then some coaches concerning the whole matter, but I could be wrong.”

The pandemic has influenced this season’s team motto: “Roll with the punches and don’t take a single moment for granted.”

Key positions lost to 2020 graduates include Josi Bishop, McKenna Manske, Alyana Winterfield and Claire Griffin. Top returning players this year include Macy Stellner, Grace Hebel and Alli Weninger.

“Our 2019-20 JV team was 18-2 and our 2019-20 ninth-grade team was 14-0 — this is the youthful energy and athletic depth to which I refer,” Huebner said.