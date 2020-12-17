Winter sports preview: Westby grapplers ready to make the most the season

Westby’s head wrestling coach said he isn’t sure what the 2020-2021 season holds for wrestling in general in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Schedules are constantly changing and things are communicated at the last minute,” said Rob Kirner, who’s in his 22nd year of coaching. “We’re going to wrestle as much as we’re allowed to and make the most of the limited season we have.”
Kirner said the pandemic has affected everything the team does. “I don’t have enough time to explain all the ways it has affected sport.” The longtime coach said the athletes are grateful to have the opportunity to compete in a sport they love.
Top returning athletes include Dylan Nottestad (220 pounds) who was sixth at the state tournament and fourth at the Bi-State Tournament, Trevor Lemke (138 pounds) who was fourth at the sectional tournament and Garrett Vatland (152 pounds) who was a sectional qualifier.
Wrestlers who graduated include Conor Vatland who was fourth at the state tournament and a Bi-State champion, Logan Turben who was a state qualifier, Dakota Bakkestuen who placed fourth at the sectional tournament, and Austin Mowery who finished sixth at the state tournament in 2019.
“We only have one open weight class and have solid wrestlers at every other weight,” Kirner said about the team’s strengths.
Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this season? “Getting everyone into the physical condition they need to be in, for this sport, in a very limited time frame,” he said.
Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how does Kirner think the team will do this season? “I would have to give the nod to Mel-Min/G-E-T because they are the defending conference champs. I think we can compete for the title but would most likely have us battling West Salem/Bangor for second place. Mel-Min/G-E-T and their 45-man roster will be hard to beat until the WIAA decides to not allow schools to take advantage of the co-op rules.”
The team’s record last year was 11-6. Drew Hendrickson is the assistant coach.
The roster includes Brock Hoskins, Caden Dye, Blake Hanson, Dallas Geier, Trevor Lemke, Dominick Hansen, Garrett Vatland, Ian Brown, Alex Hebel, Clay Nottestad, Lukas Hansen, Issac Hoff, Ty Nottestad, Dylan Nottestad and Jake Collins.
