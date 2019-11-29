Winter sports preview: Westby gymnasts are willing to try new things

The Westby High School gymnastics team may be young and inexperienced, but the athletes are willing to be adventurous.
“One of our major strengths this season is everyone’s willingness to try new things and different events even if they might be unsure,” said co-head coach Tiffany Jothen. “Our gymnasts are great at helping each other out.”
Jothen, who has been a coach for four years, and Kay Bluske, who’s coached for 17 years, said they believe in building up everyone who’s a part of the team.
“We strive to build each other up at practice and during competition,” Jothen said.
“Our goal is to improve as a team and individually. We want our gymnasts to have fun while working hard at their team and individual goals.”
The team includes two top returning gymnasts — Maggie Grethel and Abrianna Franks’
“Maggie Grethel, a junior, will be completing all around,” Jothen said. “Maggie is a veteran/leader on the team. She will lead with her knowledge and ability to maintain a calm cool collective composure during stressful times.”
Abrianna Franks, a sophomore, will also potentially be completing all around. Abrianna brings a spark to the team like no other. Her high energy is positively contagious,” Jothen said. “She is always willing to try new things and supportive of her teammates.”
Rounding out the team are ninth-graders Eva Augenstein, Montana Lindahl, Hallie Fleming, Chasity Ezelle, Arissa Grant and Dashia Pedretti.
Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “We are a very young team this year and do not have a lot of experience,” Jothen said.
The team managers are sophomores Rianna Oliver and Evan Gluch, and junior Kenzie Molledahl.