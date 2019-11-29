Winter sports preview: Westby gymnasts are willing to try new things

The Westby High School gymnastics team may be young and inexperienced, but the athletes are willing to be adventurous.

“One of our major strengths this season is everyone’s willingness to try new things and different events even if they might be unsure,” said co-head coach Tiffany Jothen. “Our gymnasts are great at helping each other out.”

Jothen, who has been a coach for four years, and Kay Bluske, who’s coached for 17 years, said they believe in building up everyone who’s a part of the team.

“We strive to build each other up at practice and during competition,” Jothen said.

“Our goal is to improve as a team and individually. We want our gymnasts to have fun while working hard at their team and individual goals.”

The team includes two top returning gymnasts — Maggie Grethel and Abrianna Franks’

“Maggie Grethel, a junior, will be completing all around,” Jothen said. “Maggie is a veteran/leader on the team. She will lead with her knowledge and ability to maintain a calm cool collective composure during stressful times.”