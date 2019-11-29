Winter sports preview: Westby wrestling looks to be competitive

The Westby High School wrestling team believes their goals are within reach this 2019-2020 season.
“Every year our goal is to be conference champs and win our regional tournament,” said head coach Rob Kirner. “All of our wrestlers establish their own goals and review them periodically.”
“I believe we’ll be a very competitive team and look for us to finish their dual meet season with a winning record,” said Kirner, who has coached wrestling for 20, nine as head coach.
You have free articles remaining.
Wrestlers who have graduated are Ryan Knight (152) 41-8 record last year, 128 career wins, two-time conference champ, 2018 state qualifier, 2019 sectional qualifier; Grant Fremstad (170) 29-9 record last year, 2019 sectional qualifier; Bjorn Leum (160) 19-14 record last year, 2016 sectional qualifier; Gus Klum (132) 20-14 record last season; Gunner Hanson (152); and Dane Mikkelson (145)
“We also lost Austin Mowery to an ACL tear during the football season,” Kirner said. “Austin is a senior this year and will be one of our assistant coaches. He had a 41-12 record last year, 100 career wins, state qualifier in 2017 and 2019, and sixth place at state tournament last year (2019).”
Kirner said top returning wrestlers for the upcoming season include Conor Vatland (182) 40-8 last season, two-time sectional qualifier, 2019 state qualifier, first team all conference; Dylan Nottestad (220) 25-13 record last year, 2019 sectional qualifier; Dakota Bakkestueun (132) 24-5 record last year first team all conference; Trevor Lemke (113) 21-16 record last year; Mitchell McKittrick (120) 17-17 record last year; Logan Turben (126) 13-5 record last year; and Dakota Geier (138) missed last year with an injury.
“We have solid wrestlers throughout our lineup and good depth at most of the weight classes,” Kirner said.
The team’s record last year was 17-5. Drew Hendrickson is an assistant coach.