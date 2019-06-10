The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament will be held at Veterans Memorial Field in Westby, July 26-30.
Originally scheduled to be played in Coon Valley, the tournament was moved to Westby following the floods last year. This will be the first time the tournament will be held in Westby. It will a collaborative effort between the Westby/Coon Valley baseball team, the city of Westby, and the Coon Valley Area Baseball Association.
As host, the Westby/Coon Valley team will participate with seven regional winners from throughout the state. There will 15 games over the five days of the double elimination tournament. Games on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, will begin at 10:30 a.m., with games to follow at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Sunday games will be played at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 29, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., and the championship game on Tuesday, July 30, will be played at 1:30 p.m., with a game at 4:30 p.m., if necessary, to determine the winner.
The official opening ceremonies will be held on Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m., with Gary Gilbertson as master of ceremonies. All teams will participate, as well as local dignitaries and American Legion color guards.
Then on Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m., all former players and coaches are invited to attend to be recognized as Alumni of Westby/Coon Valley American Legion Baseball, with a special invitation to those players, coaches and board members of the original team in 1960.
The city of Westby has been working hard on improvements to ready the field for the tournament, and parents and coaches are making plans to accommodate the fans with additional seating, as well an enhanced concession area.
For questions concerning volunteers or advertising in the tournament book, contact Roger Mathison at 608-558-1503 or John Hamilton at 608-606-2862 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.