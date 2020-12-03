Women's college basketball: Once conference foes, Chelsea Olson and Lexi Wagner enjoy being teammates at Youngstown State

If Chelsea Olson and Lexi Wagner are in the same room, chances are they will talk about their respective high school basketball careers at Westby and G-E-T.
And, more often than not, the conversation will naturally find its way to the two years of overlap between the former Coulee Conference foes, when Olson was a junior and senior with the Norsemen and Wagner a freshman and sophomore with the Red Hawks.
“People literally have had to tell us, ‘Can we stop talking about high school basketball?’” Olson said earlier this week. “It comes second nature to us, growing up, playing against each other for two years.”
“I like to remind her about who won the conference championship those two years,” Wagner added while Olson laughed.
Of course, those bragging rights go to Wagner and the Red Hawks, who shared the conference title with West Salem both of those years.
Although the memory of those high school days live on, Olson and Wagner are no longer on opposite sides of the court. Instead, they’re enjoying their time as teammates on the Youngstown State women’s basketball team.
“I never would have imagined playing basketball with Chelsea Olson,” Wagner said. “I thought about it a lot in high school. It was like, ‘I’m about to play with Chelsea. This is so cool.’ I just remember being so excited all senior year and thinking about it a lot.”
Wagner, a redshirt freshman, still has plenty of time left in her career as a Penguin. Olson is ready to embark on her senior year, though neither of them could have envisioned a season like the one that lies ahead.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes across all sports over the past eight months, and Youngstown State was forced to pause its women’s basketball activities last week after a program member tested positive for the virus.
The Penguins canceled their season opener, which was scheduled for Wednesday, but they hope to add a nonconference game before conference play begins on Dec. 12.
“I think the toughest thing is just not knowing what’s going to happen,” Olson said. “We could be playing in two weeks and then have a sudden shut down of the season.
“But, obviously, we have to prepare as if we’re going to play tomorrow.”
For now, that means doing workouts on their own and communicating daily with the coaching staff. Once the team is able to get back on the court, it is excited about the prospects of the season after finishing 13-17 overall last year.
Olson is coming off a stellar junior season — in which the 5-foot-10 guard averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game en route to a first-team All-Horizon League selection — and was named to the conference’s preseason first team ahead of this year.
The senior needs only 64 points to join the 1,000-point club, is one of only two players in program history to register a triple-double and is one of only three Penguins with at least 750 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists in their careers.
More importantly, perhaps, Olson grew into a leader last season, which was key after senior forward Mary Dunn missed the Penguins’ final 26 games with a knee injury and as Youngstown State relied on underclassmen like Maddie Schires, Taylor Petit and Jen Wendler.
With each of those players back, in addition to senior guard McKenah Peters, the Penguins return more than 85% of their minutes and points from a season ago. Dunn, who was a first-team all-conference player as a junior, is also set to return for her redshirt senior year.
“We’re all itching to get back on the court. We’re all itching for games to get started,” Olson said. “I think the deeper into preseason we got, the more excited we got. So this was a little pause in that, but I think we’re all really itching to get back.”
That might go double for Wagner, who hasn’t played a game since her senior year at G-E-T after sitting out last season with a knee injury.
Rehabbing during the pandemic was difficult — Wagner said her dad bought her weights and she’d frequently go to the track to run — but she was cleared to play this summer. She said she’s still getting back up to speed physically, but she’s eager to apply what she learned while sitting on the bench last season to her game.
“Even just practicing for me was just so exciting,” said Wagner, who scored 1,894 career points while G-E-T posted an 83-19 record during her four seasons. “I just felt like a kid on the court again, I guess.”
Wagner isn’t sure what her role will be this year with so many contributors returning, but she’s ready to make an impact wherever she can, and Olson sees a little bit of herself in the young guard.
“She’s, all around, a good player,” Olson said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, especially at this level. A lot of girls can score the basketball, so being able to do other things than just score, being a good person to make plays for others, I think that goes a long way in today’s game.”
And regardless of how the season plays out — COVID-19 and all — Wagner said her former conference foe and the rest of the senior class have left an impression on players like her.
“We see how much they want it and how much they work,” said Wagner, who scored 51 points during a win over Prescott her junior season at G-E-T. “Looking up to them is just really motivating and really gives us a reason to play.”
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!