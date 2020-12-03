Women's college basketball: Once conference foes, Chelsea Olson and Lexi Wagner enjoy being teammates at Youngstown State

The senior needs only 64 points to join the 1,000-point club, is one of only two players in program history to register a triple-double and is one of only three Penguins with at least 750 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists in their careers.

More importantly, perhaps, Olson grew into a leader last season, which was key after senior forward Mary Dunn missed the Penguins’ final 26 games with a knee injury and as Youngstown State relied on underclassmen like Maddie Schires, Taylor Petit and Jen Wendler.

With each of those players back, in addition to senior guard McKenah Peters, the Penguins return more than 85% of their minutes and points from a season ago. Dunn, who was a first-team all-conference player as a junior, is also set to return for her redshirt senior year.

“We’re all itching to get back on the court. We’re all itching for games to get started,” Olson said. “I think the deeper into preseason we got, the more excited we got. So this was a little pause in that, but I think we’re all really itching to get back.”

That might go double for Wagner, who hasn’t played a game since her senior year at G-E-T after sitting out last season with a knee injury.