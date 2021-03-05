WATCH NOW: Westkorea crashes onto the local music scene with debut album

One of the artists featured on the new record, Phil Faucett (aka Miles Blvd), said having Larson as a friend and fellow artist is a blessing that keeps on giving.

“Westkorea is one of the most important individuals in the Eau Claire music scene, full stop,” Faucett said. “Not only is he extremely professional and reliable, he’s someone who has his finger on the pulse of the city and is connected with so many different groups of people. And because of his talent/personable side, he’s able to bring people together who may not have been inclined to brush elbows otherwise.”

“Crashing” was initially planned to be released last summer, so the extended period of time from then to its release now has given Larson the ability to plan his next musical moves. In addition to producing more music as Westkorea, Larson is planning music under the stage name “Lesh “and is working on a five-track EP with his partner Madi Anding entitled “Lullaby Language.”

Music has become the lifeblood of Larson, who said continuing to pursue it is his one goal and he will remain steadfast until it can once again sustain him mentally and financially.