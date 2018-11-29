The Westby Area High School football team celebrated the year by recognizing players with Coulee Conference honors.
First team Coulee Conference: Ryan Daines, running back and defensive lineman; Dawson Marshall, tight end and linebacker; Joe Armbruster, defensive back; Weston Kabat, offensive lineman; Ryan Knight, OL and LB; Alex Gluch, quarterback.
Second team Coulee Conference: Cody Russell, OL; Sam Strangstalien, wide receiver; Weston Kabat, DL; Riley Hagen, OL; Austin Mowery, RB; Kenny Berg, OL; Gunnar Hanson, LB; Hunter Ward, LB; Davontae Spears, special teams and WR.
Honorable mention Coulee Conference: Bjorn Leum, DL; Austin Mowery, LB; Kenny Berg, DL; Alex Gluch, DB; Davontae Spears, DB.
Coulee Conference Player of the Year is Ryan Daines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.