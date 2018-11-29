The Westby Area High School football team celebrated the year by recognizing players with Coulee Conference honors.

First team Coulee Conference: Ryan Daines, running back and defensive lineman; Dawson Marshall, tight end and linebacker; Joe Armbruster, defensive back; Weston Kabat, offensive lineman; Ryan Knight, OL and LB; Alex Gluch, quarterback.

Second team Coulee Conference: Cody Russell, OL; Sam Strangstalien, wide receiver; Weston Kabat, DL; Riley Hagen, OL; Austin Mowery, RB; Kenny Berg, OL; Gunnar Hanson, LB; Hunter Ward, LB; Davontae Spears, special teams and WR.

Honorable mention Coulee Conference: Bjorn Leum, DL; Austin Mowery, LB; Kenny Berg, DL; Alex Gluch, DB; Davontae Spears, DB.

Coulee Conference Player of the Year is Ryan Daines.

