Western halting in-person campus dining as COVID-19 precaution

In anticipation of a post holiday COVID-19 surge, Western Technical College is implementing new precautions on campus.

Effective this week, The Union Market, previously providing limited in-person dining for students and employees, will offer to-go options only, including meals to students in the residence hall. Seating space will not be available.

In addition, the Cavalier Campus Shop, which was offering limited in-person shopping, is closed to in-store customers. Curbside pickup and delivery options remain available for students. The Student Life Office is also operating completely in a virtual format during regular business hours.

With extra safety measures being taken, Western hopes to maintain low case numbers among students and staff. As of Nov. 25, seven students and three staff were actively infected with the coronavirus.

“As the numbers of cases in the community were rising, our COVID-19 Monitoring Team felt it was important to scale back in our phased return to campus and further lower the risk of spreading the virus,” said Kevin Dean, dean of the Health and Public Safety division at Western and a member of Western’s COVID-19 monitoring team.