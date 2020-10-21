Wisconsin 32 Senate debate: Kapanke and Pfaff make final cases

With just two weeks until voting precincts close, candidates for Wisconsin State Senate District 32 tried to make final pleas to constituents during a virtual debate Tuesday, both taking different angles to try and garner last minute support.
The candidates for the seat — Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse, and Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — have met on the ballot before, in 2004, for the same Senate seat. Kapanke won by just around 5%.
But the two western Wisconsin-natives have another unique characteristic in common: They've both been ousted from government positions before.
After winning in 2004, Kapanke was one of several lawmakers recalled after the passage of Act 10. When asked about it during the debate, Kapanke said he respected the Wisconsinites who voted him out.
"I have great, great respect for the political process that we have here in the United States and in Wisconsin, and I respect the will of the voters. And that 2011 election, they voted me out, and I have great respect for that," Kapanke said.
For Pfaff, he is now running to serve on the legislative body that once denied him a job.
After serving under the Obama administration as the executive director for the state's Farm Service Agency at the USDA from 2009-17, Gov. Evers nominated Pfaff to lead the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
But after Pfaff advocated for more spending toward mental health resources for farmers, the Senate rejected his nomination.
Pfaff said he learned firsthand the political divisiveness of Madison, and is now running a campaign on unification.
"I've learned the following things, and that is that you can't take any of this personal. And the second thing is, you need to recognize the fact that you were sent to do a job," Pfaff said.
"Our partisan Legislature decided to play partisan politics. Who lost? Our family farmers and small business lost. I can move on, but these people lost. And that's wrong," he said.
This has been Pfaff's message for much of his campaign, that he wants to take the upper hand and unify. He used this message through the debate, weaving it in to almost every response.
"Our politics is broken right now in Madison. It doesn't need to be like that, but it is," Pfaff said. "I was raised with the values of hard work, dedication and understanding that there's more that unites us than divides us. Those are western Wisconsin values, those are our values. Let's take those values to Madison."
His opponent was critical of this message, though, and instead made his case that his long-standing relationship with the community is the stronger asset.
"It's interesting to me, again, that in so many of the answers that my opponent has given, he's looking to Washington and to Madison for answers, and no matter what the topic may be, it seemed like," Kapanke said.
"I have a lot of faith in the people here, right in western Wisconsin. We can make decisions that are best for our candidate, best for our government, right here in west Wisconsin," he said.
One of the most-watched races in the state, both candidates were also pressed on campaign financing, having to be asked twice if they supported reform after first using their time to criticize each other's campaign dollars.
"As I've mentioned earlier on this program, my opponent has more than $800,000 that he's received from the Democratic Party, which has in turn received it from the governor of Illinois and a doctor from California," Kapanke said.
"People outside this district are paying for Brad Pfaff's campaign," he added.
Pfaff fired back, though.
"I think that's really rich coming from my opponent, who has, we all know that the Koch brothers and Americans for Prosperity have worked very closely throughout his political career," Pfaff said.
According to the nonprofit Transparency USA, Pfaff has outraised Kapanke $1,061,455 to $275,386, though Kapanke has garnered his financial support from more donors.
Pfaff has received $728,887 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and Kapanke received the endorsement of Americans for Prosperity, a Koch Brothers group.
On the issues
COVID-19, masks and business
Kapanke said he wears and recommends others wear a mask "whenever it's appropriate," but doubted the effectiveness of them, pointing to officials like the La Crosse County Health Department director who contracted COVID-19 despite taking precautions.
"Wearing a mask and doing those three things (washing hands and social distancing) certainly hasn't stopped the spread of COVID," he said.
He also came out strongly against the recent 25% capacity limit on businesses across the state, and said that in order to keep them afloat and students flourishing, schools and businesses need to be able to open with safe precautions.
Pfaff said he strongly supports wearing a mask and that masks have become too political.
On businesses and schools, he said that the state needs to find support for them so that they can close and sustain themselves, and he was critical of how the state prepared schools to navigate a new year during a pandemic.
"I will give the Wisconsin State Legislature an 'F' — they didn't do their job. I will give the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction a 'C' — they're providing guidance out to the school districts because the Legislature will not come together, will not meet," Pfaff said.
Fair maps
Kapanke said he will abide by the process of drawing new maps, though he believes if party power remains as it is now, it will likely lead to a court battle.
But he said the responsibility to make sweeping change is up to those who are unhappy with the current maps.
"It seems that Democrats are the ones complaining about the maps as they stand in the districts," he said. "I wanna know how you're going to get a Democrat elected, a majority elected, above Highway 8 in Wisconsin, or how are you going to get a Republican elected in inner city Milwaukee, Madison or La Crosse?"
"I challenge them. Bring forth the maps, and I'll take a look at them. I'll have an open mind as to how they look like and hopefully they're fair, and if the Democrats do that, I'll sign off on that, I'll be the first one in line to say: this is good," he said.
Pfaff said he wants to take an entirely non-partisan approach to redistricting, and said Wisconsin should look toward Iowa's model of redistricting, where nonpartisan staff draws the maps with a nonpartisan approach.
"We cannot have legislators selecting their constituents, we need to have constituents selecting their legislators," Pfaff said.
Foxconn
Kapanke defended the Foxconn deal and said that it still needs time to see the benefits, but agreed that the state must be "prudent" about spending taxpayer dollars.
Pfaff was highly critical of the deal.
"I think Foxconn was a really, really wrong move for the state of Wisconsin. Can you imagine what that $3 billion that the state of Wisconsin promised Foxconn, what that could do right now for small town main streets and business in the state?" he said.
Higher education and student debt
Kapanke's advice for a recent college graduate who might be faced with hefty student loan debt and struggling to find a job in the current economic crisis, was to take any job they can find.
"There are so many companies looking for people," Kapanke said.
"I would suggest to that college graduate, take the best job you can get at this point and go from there," he said.
Pfaff said he would look a struggling college graduate in the eye and say "all of us need to and should have done better."
He advocated for lowering the cost of higher education and prioritizing education as an economic development tool for the state.
Healthcare
Kapanke said he was pleased with the current state of healthcare, including Badgercare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act exchange, but that he was cautious about accepting Medicaid expansion funds.
Pfaff said that he wouldn't listen to special interest groups when making decisions about healthcare, and wants to stop playing politics with insurance.
He said he's passionate about protecting those with pre-existing conditions, too, which has been a strong part of his campaign, one of his ads featuring his son who has diabetes.
Agriculture and climate change
Both candidates agreed that the climate is changing and supported investing in clean energy, though Kapanke emphasized that we need a steady energy source above all else.
Kapanke said that though the state's agriculture industry is struggling, farmers are not looking for a handout, and that we can help them by leveling the playing field and promoting their products. He said he was in favor of the recent United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Pfaff said that farmers need more well-rounded support, like health care, education, broadband, and transportation initiatives to thrive, and said that his work with the USDA gave him the experience to advocate for Wisconsin on the global market.
Cannabis
Kapanke said he's open-minded to the use of medical marijuana, but wants to see a compelling and unanimous stance from the medical community first.
On the issue of legalizing recreational cannabis, he said "not a chance."
Pfaff said he supports the use of medical marijuana, and that he is still "listening and learning" about recreational uses, and wants to have more conversations with law enforcement and educators, but is "not there yet."
