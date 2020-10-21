Wisconsin 32 Senate debate: Kapanke and Pfaff make final cases

Pfaff said he strongly supports wearing a mask and that masks have become too political.

On businesses and schools, he said that the state needs to find support for them so that they can close and sustain themselves, and he was critical of how the state prepared schools to navigate a new year during a pandemic.

"I will give the Wisconsin State Legislature an 'F' — they didn't do their job. I will give the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction a 'C' — they're providing guidance out to the school districts because the Legislature will not come together, will not meet," Pfaff said.

Fair maps

Kapanke said he will abide by the process of drawing new maps, though he believes if party power remains as it is now, it will likely lead to a court battle.

But he said the responsibility to make sweeping change is up to those who are unhappy with the current maps.

"It seems that Democrats are the ones complaining about the maps as they stand in the districts," he said. "I wanna know how you're going to get a Democrat elected, a majority elected, above Highway 8 in Wisconsin, or how are you going to get a Republican elected in inner city Milwaukee, Madison or La Crosse?"