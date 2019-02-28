PULASKI, Wis. — It appears former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy did not get the memo.
On Tuesday night, a security camera at Pulaski High School caught images of McCarthy following the referees out of the gymnasium after a basketball game at Pulaski High School, according to media reports.
While the tape had no sound, Pulaski’s athletic director confirmed that the man in the video was McCarthy and said he was verbally berating the officials, according to a report by WLUK-TV in Green Bay.
McCarthy is the stepfather of George Kress, a sophomore on the Green Bay Notre Dame High School basketball team that lost at Pulaski, 67-66, in a WIAA regional game on Tuesday.
According to the report by WLUK-TV, Pulaski athletic director Janel Batten has filed a formal complaint with the WIAA over McCarthy’s behavior.
“This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” Batten told WLUK-TV. She added that she had never seen such behavior from a parent, “not here and not in my time as an athletic director.”
And according to WLUK-TV’s interview with Batten, some of the things McCarthy said can’t be quoted here.
“Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym. Unsportsmanlike language,” Batten told WLUK-TV.
In a delicious case of irony — or, at least, eerie coincidence — the WIAA launched a campaign just last month to persuade parents to stop acting like children while attending high school athletic events.
A column on the topic, co-written by WIAA executive director Dave Anderson, was distributed statewide just last month, carrying the headline: “Dear Mom and Dad: Cool It.” As Anderson and Karissa Niehoff wrote: “Yelling, screaming and berating the officials humiliates your child, annoys those sitting around you, embarrasses your child’s school and is the primary reason Wisconsin has an alarming shortage of high school officials.”
Apparently, none of that sensible advice kept McCarthy’s fuse from being lit on Tuesday night.
WLUK-TV said it contacted one of the referees who worked the game, and while he declined to be interviewed on camera, he confirmed that an “unfortunate situation” and “verbal tirade” took place.
The Packers announced the firing of McCarthy on Dec. 2, after 13 seasons. McCarthy attended many of his grandson’s Green Bay Notre Dame games this season.
The WIAA told WLUK-TV that incident reports are confidential.
Notre Dame athletic director Steph Mathu told the station that the school was “currently looking further into this situation.”
