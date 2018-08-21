The Tomah High School girls golf team is ready to start another streak.
Four years after Tomah won its fourth straight Mississippi Valley Conference title, coach Tonya Gnewikow's girls are ready to launch another string of championships. Tomah won four straight MVC crowns from 2011-14 before Onalaska claimed the last three.
"The team goal is to win the MVC title and start a re-run on that string of titles," Gnewikow said. "Our long-term goal is start a string of five in a row. No team in the conference has ever done that."
If depth alone determined the MVC championship, Tomah would be the clear favorite. Gnewikow has eight golfers who belong on a varsity roster. However, most matches only permit five or six, and Gnewikow will need her top golfers to consistently shoot in the 80s to challenge Onalaska.
Gnewikow, who begins her 14th season as head coach, acknowledged that picking the varsity from match to match will be a tricky proposition.
"I have eight solid varsity players," she said. "My second four will be better than a lot of teams' top four. It will be a challenge to decide which players will play at which courses and figuring out which courses play to their strengths."
The four returning letterwinners are juniors Josie Mathison, Abby Sherwood and Sarah Peterson and sophomore Madeline Adler. Of the returnees, Peterson is off to the best start.
"Sarah is my oldest (varsity) player," Gnewikow said. "She provides the leadership for the team."
The newcomers to the varsity are sophomores Jayda Zhu and Amanda Lowry and freshmen Hannah Zhu and Sophie Pokela.
Gnewikow said Pokela and the Zhu sisters played a considerable amount of golf during the off-season, and Pokela has rocketed up to Tomah's number-one slot.
"These three young ladies did what I asked them to do," Gnewikow said. "I've never had anyone who showed that kind of dedication over the summer."
Rounding out the roster are seniors Tatianna Briggs, Cassie Carlson, Logan Eirschele and Journey Smith; junior Alexxis Kemp; and sophomores Hope Carlson, Mariah Pierce, Amelia Schanhofer, Emma VanTreese and Kara Zeps.
Jay Larsen returns as assistant coach.
Gnewikow said her girls are ready for the conference race to commence.
"I believe we have a chance of regaining the MVC conference title back," she said. "I believe it will be a race between Onalaska and Tomah."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GIRLS GOLF
Final 2017 standings
Onalaska;88
Aquinas;76
Tomah;61
Sparta;45
Logan/Central;28
Holmen;17
