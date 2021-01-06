Congressional delegation condemns protest

Members of Wisconsin's congressional delegations from both parties forcefully condemned the actions of protesters backing President Donald Trump who breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, forcing Congress to evacuate and delay certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
"This is banana republic crap that we’re watching happen right now," Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher said, while also condemning fellow Republicans such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who planned to object to the outcome of the election.
"The objectors over the last two days have told me, 'There is no problem with just having a debate. We know we’re not going to succeed, so we’re just going to object; we’re going to have a debate, we’ll voice people’s concerns and then we won’t actually overturn our entire system of representative government so nothing bad will happen. There will be no cost to this effort,'" Gallagher said. "This is the cost of this effort."
Johnson, along with U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany are the two members of the state delegation who planned to object to at least some states' electoral votes for Biden, perpetuating baseless claims of election fraud that have in part led to the protest that descended on the Capitol building.
But after the Capitol break-in, Johnson also urged restraint.
"Please, if you are in or around the Capitol, respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse," Johnson tweeted.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said he was safe at the U.S. Capitol but added he remains committed to carry out the transfer of power to the Biden administration.
“I am safe, but I am not ceding any ground to these hooligans,” Kind said. “It’s a disappointment when this day should be a day of celebration of the time-honored tradition of the peaceful transfer of power that makes our nation acceptable in the eyes of the world. Unfortunately, that has pulled up short today.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman told the Wisconsin State Journal he wants to see more leadership from Trump to call off the protests, and wants the certification of Biden's win to "wrap up" as soon as possible, potentially without all members of Congress being present. Shortly afterward, Trump posted a short video on Twitter in which he again baselessly claimed he won the election but urged protesters to "go home."
Grothman declined to say whether he supported the objections to Biden's win but added that the certification is largely ceremonial and should be treated as such by Trump's supporters.
"I think it's important there be a little more leadership here, and I wish the president would get on TV and do what he can to encourage people to disperse," Grothman said. "I think people for whatever motivation have implied that this day, which is normally a day for perfunctory ceremony, is going to be a day of great significance, and that I think is irresponsible."
Some Wisconsin Democrats such as U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, put the blame on Republicans for encouraging the protests and slammed Trump for "inciting domestic terrorism."
"Remember "stand back & stand by"? We saw this violent fascism coming, and the GOP encouraged it," Pocan said, referring to Trump's comments during the campaign when he sidestepped calling out the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group.
Kind also called on Trump, who he referred to as an “authoritarian wannabe,” to demand order and calm while also lobbing sharp criticism against his Republican colleagues who have stood behind the president’s unfounded claims of widespread election fraud in the Nov. 3 vote.
“What did they expect the reaction to be?" Kind said. "They have unleashed dark forces in our society now who think that this is entirely appropriate to attempt a coup d’état of our government because of what they’ve been led to believe.”
In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, also said she was safe, adding that "it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our Democracy."