AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The last guy into the Masters left no doubt he deserved his spot.
Corey Conners followed up a thrill at the first tee — a greeting from Jack Nicklaus — with a 2-under 70 that put the Canadian in solid position after the opening round Thursday.
“I feel like I belong,” Conners said.
Playing in the first group of the day, he got a chance to watch Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial tee shots that traditionally kick off the first major of the year. On his way back to the clubhouse after his one and only swing, the 79-year-old Nicklaus congratulated Conners on last weekend’s victory at the Valero Texas Open — the performance that got him into the Masters as the final entrant in the field.
“That felt pretty special,” Conners said. “It’s cool that that Jack Nicklaus knows who I am.”
The 27-year-old Ontario native endured a sluggish start, playing the front nine at 1 over. He was solid off the tee, but a little too cautious on the treacherous greens. Then in the middle of the back side, Conners made his move.
He rolled in back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th holes before making eagle at the par-5 15th.
Since he’s currently ranked outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup, Conners had to go through Monday qualifying just to get into the Texas Open. He made a 20-foot birdie at No. 18 to sneak into a six-man playoff for the final berth in the actual tournament. Then, with a birdie at the first extra hole, he eliminated the other five contenders.
