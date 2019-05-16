Tomah pitcher Connor Prielipp hurled a no-hitter Thursday.
Prielipp struck out 19 as he led the Timberwolves to a 4-0 victory over La Crosse at Dennis Senz Field.
It was the first no-hitter for Prielipp, who allowed a walk and hit a batter in the second inning but didn't allow a baserunner after that.
Ethan Pederson walked and scored Tomah's first run in the fifth and drove home another run with a single in the sixth.
